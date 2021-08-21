- SATURDAY AFTERNOON a gang ... with five wagons and about forty people struck the city and attempted to stop and have their horses shod at a local blacksmith shop, but Chief Johnson and his force got busy and ordered them out of the city as soon as they could go, and also took the trouble to follow them beyond the city limits. This same gang had caused so much trouble around the area by robbing people of everything that was portable. They had been arrested in several places, but nothing serious was done for their misdemeanors. They are good looking ... and their wagons are elegantly furnished with all the conveniences for long journeys on the road.
- SUNDAY NIGHT, at the Hotel Neahtawanta, more than 100 guests applauded enthusiastically the various numbers of a musicale that ever was presented at a Northern Michigan Resort. Many of the professionals are staying at the Resort and many others have summer cottages in the area. The talent exhibited at this concert exceeded that performed at larger, big city venues.
- THE FRONT room and basement of the Leelanau County poorhouse was slightly damaged by a fire of unknown origin Saturday afternoon. Superintendent Craker, Ed Wootey, an employee at the farm, and Frank Burkett, a neighbor, deserve a great deal of credit for the good work they did in keeping the fire confined to one room and the basement, as they were hindered by suffocating smoke. Their work prevented the fine new structure from being destroyed.
- THE SENATE Committee ordered to investigate the election of Senator Stephenson (Rep. Wis.) today decided to begin its probe on October 2 in Milwaukee. Many of our summer residents requested information on this date.
- THE INDIAN camp meeting at Northport has been well attended this year with people from all directions being in attendance during the week. There were several tribes of Indians represented and a great deal of good was accomplished. The final service was conducted by various ones of the twelve Indian preachers in attendance. The evening services officially ended the 1911 celebration and the camp broke up the following day.
News From 110 Years Ago: 08/21/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Grand Traverse board passes resolution that bans employee vaccination mandate
- Elk Rapids library refunds $505K by donor request
- ACLU's Michigan border patrol report attracts the attention of Washington D.C.
- Defense lawyer: Missouri woman shot gun in self-defense at Torch Lake boat launch
- Teen sought in road rage stabbing investigation; police believe suspect fled area
- 'A good soul': Cycling community fondly remembers Voss
- Hagerty to merge, will trade on NYSE
- TCAPS shifts to universal masking through Sept. 27
- Woman charged with open murder in daughter's death; Benzie County 5-year-old killed in shooting
- Sheriff: Torch Lake boat ramp argument leaves woman shot in chest
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.