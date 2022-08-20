- LAUNCH OWNERS were given a real surprise when two government inspectors dropped into the city last week. Many boats were found to be lacking equipment required by law. Word soon got around and there was a surge in demand for launch fittings. Those launches not compliant were to be kept under cover until the proper equipment required by law was observed. No prosecutions were made at this point if proof that the material has been bought for installation. There is such a thing as a law that has to be observed in a proper manner.
- THE MIKADO of Japan died today. The Emperor had suffered ten years with kidney trouble and for nine days all had expected to hear of his death, as it was known he would not recover. Under Mikado Mutsuhita, the country had gone ... to a world power of first class.
- THE KNIGHTS of Columbus enjoyed a picnic at Provemont yesterday and one of the attractions was baseball game between married men and single men. The married men won by a score of ten to nine.
- THE OCCULT Research Gladiator Society will meet at the home of Prof. LaPierree, 850 Front Street, next Wednesday. evening.
- INVENTED IN 1876, the telephone received scant support and encouragement. After much discouragement, the perseverance of a few men established The Bell & Associated Companies and by constant improvement, have gradually made the telephone the implement of not only this, but all nations. Suggestions and requests for information will receive prompt and courteous attention. Call A.M. Williams, Manager for the Michigan State Telephone Co., at Telephone No. 98.
- WHEREVER IT is necessary, the pavement on the corners leading to manholes, is being fixed so that the water will not stand on the street. There are several bad places in the city that Street Commissioner Lutman hopes to have in good shape before we have another rain.
