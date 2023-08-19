- A SERIOUS accident was averted this afternoon when an auto driven by Miss Huellmantel, daughter of Julius Huellmantel, was forced to pass between two buggies on East Front Street. R. Rice and his wife were attempting to tie up at the front of Hannah & Lay Mercantile on the left side of the street going east. Another team was going west on the proper side of the street when Miss Huellmantel turned the corner off Union Street and was forced to drive between the two tied up teams. A frightened horse was calmed down by passer-bys and fortunately the auto was going slow and no one was hurt. Miss Huellmantel drove to the Police Station to report the accident.
- THE NORTHPORT Black Cherry is going to make Leelanau County famous as a Cherry County. The trees which were secured by mistake fifteen years ago are now in their prime. They are the only kind of trees that are known. During the past few years, thousands of buds were taken from the trees and new stock has been budded and this stock is growing in this section. These cherries are in such demand that they sell (if they can be found) for $2.50 a case. The Development Bureau was fortunate enough to have a photographer in Northport who secured views of Mr. Nelson and his famous orchard.
- AUGUST 27th has been secured as the date for the big five county Grange Rally to be held at the Grand Traverse County Fair Grounds. It will be open for all people living in this country.
- THE CITY OF Traverse City ordains that no person shall set out or plant any tree, shrub or bush of the species commonly called Carolina Poplar in or upon any street, avenue, lane, lot, lands or premises within the limits of the City of Traverse City. Violation will be set at $25 or imprisonment not exceeding thirty days.
- AN OUNCE of a man’s own wit is worth a ton of other people’s opinions.
News From 110 Years Ago: 08/19/2023
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
