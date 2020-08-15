- EXCURSIONS FROM Toledo and other points in Ohio and the east, and from Detroit and southern Michigan, will arrive over the Pere Marquette tomorrow and Wednesday. The first excursion train is due tomorrow afternoon at 5:30, to be followed by another train at 6 o’clock Wednesday morning.
- UP TO 2 o’clock this afternoon, about 1,000 free tickets had been given out by the Hannah & Lay Mercantile company, for their picnic at Marion island, the steamer Chequamegon taking the picnickers over to the island in four trips, beginning at 8 o’clock this morning. Every two hours during the day the steamer made trips to the island, the larger crowds going on the 10 and 12 o’clock boats, while the 2 o’clock boat also carried a considerable number. The first boat out in the morning was not so popular. Everyone took along baskets of good things to eat, and the day was very enjoyable sport. A program was given this afternoon including an address by Arthur Frederick Sheldon.
- TRAVERSE CITY fans will have a chance to see Chub Elder work for the first time tomorrow. The young south paw twirled a brilliant game in Cadillac recently holding the Clam City bunch of sluggers down to four lonesome hits, the Resorters winning 3 to 2 in 10 innings. Cadillac will be the foe tomorrow. After the games here Friday and Saturday, the team will go to Muskegon, playing there Sunday net. After a three game series in Muskegon and another in Holland, the team will return to Traverse City and wind up the season with 10 games on the local lot, beginning on August 28, meeting Holland and Muskegon and winding up the struggle for the pennant with Cadillac. The game tomorrow afternoon will be called at 3:30.
- FIRE BREAKING out in Henry Anthony’s blacksmith shop this afternoon, damaged the roof to a small extent, but was soon extinguished by a bucket brigade. The damage was about $50.
- J. M. MCCORMICK, of Buena Vista fruit farm, brought a basket of unusually fine peaches of the Admiral Dewey variety, to the First National bank for display purposes today. There are 22 peaches in the basket of uniform size and perfect in color.
- HARRY FOOTE won the Class B handicap launch race Friday instead of W. R. Foote as announced.
- THE BARN belonging to Grant Stimson, a mile east and a mile south of Kingsley was totally destroyed by a fire of unknown origin last evening. The loss is a heavy one as it includes not only the structure but the contents as well. Two hundred bushels of wheat, a large amount of hay and grain and a colt were burned.
- The loss is covered by a Farmer’s Mutual policy.
- THE SEVENTH Day Adventists are making great preparations for their coming encampment, which begins August 25 on the West Twelfth street grounds. A white city is springing up, the Adventists having 70 tents which they will set up.
- JOHN PULCIPHER Jr. of Acme, was arrested upon complaint of Deputy Game and Fish Warden homer Snyder, charged with having in his possession speckled trout under seven inches in length. He was fined $10 and costs of $4.74 or 30 days in the county jail. He paid up.
- IN REGARD to closing the show, K. G. Barkoot, manager of the carnival, stated that this same exhibition had been put on in every other city visited and there had been no objection. He is willing to have a committee make an inspection and abide by their decision. “If the show wasn’t all right, it could not be on my grounds,” he said. “We want to amuse the people just like is done in the various parks and permanent amusement places.”
- WANDERING AWAY from her home on East Ninth street, Evelyn, the 3-year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Babel, was found by a young man this morning and turned over to the Evening Record, where she was kept until her father was notified of her whereabouts, and taken home.
- FISHERMEN REPORT that the trout are not rising with anything like their usual avidity and that grasshoppers are the only bait they will take.
- THERE WAS A reunion of the Pray family at Mabel Saturday, at which 54 members of the Pray family were present. The gathering was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. A. B. Pray, Mr. Pray being the only one of the three brothers left, who settled in Grand Traverse county nearly half a century ago.
