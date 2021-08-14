- WHARTON PLUMMER, Jr., the 19-year-old son of Wharton Plummer, narrowly escaped death by drowning Sunday afternoon. His family was spending the summer at a cottage owned by W. H. Arms on Lake Leelanau. Young Wharton was diving from a boat in twenty feet of water and was seized by a cramp. He was going down for the third time when E.J. Ohmer, visiting from Wichita, Kansas, dove in and saved the boy with great courage and skill.
- A SHERIFF’S posse is scouring the Sault Ste. Marie area today for a trace of an armed bandit who last night assaulted and held up the relief station agent, James Walsh. Walsh was found lying in a pool of blood by a passerby. The robber failed to find $100 hidden in the back of the cash drawer.
- RESORTERS ON Long Lake will have to look out for the wrath of Deputy Game Warden G. Allen Smith. Vacationers from Chicago are stopping at Forest Lodge on Long Lake, and killing protected birds along the lake. This is against the law. A severe penalty will be instilled by the offenders. Deputy Allen continues to investigate.
- THE STATE Board of Health is fighting infantile paralysis. People should be aware of this terrible disease and take precautions, especially during the months of August, September and October. The disease seems more prevalent during dry weather so it is thought that dust may have something to do with the spreading of the contagion. People are advised to stay away from anyone who has contracted this disease.
- G.R.& I Michigan Central Niagara Falls Route will take place August 17 for only $8.00. Ask ticket agents for particulars.
- MANY CHANGES on the location of mailboxes in the City have been announced by Postmaster Frank Freidrich. Substations on the south and west side are given new locations. The package box which had been located on the corner of Elmwood and Randolph is now being moved to the corner of Front and Division Street. Other changes will be made when found necessary.
News From 110 Years Ago: 08/14/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
