- THE MYSTERIOUS disappearance of Roy Armstrong and Hugh Vaughn has tragically been solved. Their bodies were found floating in Torch Lake. After days of searching by many boaters, the sad discovery was made. Last Thursday the two boys started off in a launch to deliver groceries from the store of Leonard Armstrong at Alden to resorters. Their boat was found with the groceries intact. An upset barrel of lime was found in the boat indicating a rocking of the boat in some manner. It will never be known how the accident happened. This is the first drowning in that part of Torch Lake for over fifty years.
- IN LONDON, there are more Scots than in Aberdeen; more Irish than in Dublin; more Jews than in Palestine, and more Roman Catholics than in Rome.
- THE HANNAH Lay Vault at the cemetery had been broken into and the damages reached about $200. The crime was committed either Tuesday or Wednesday night. Handprints on the casket of Julius Hannah were found. It is thought that the motive was robbery and upon peering through the glass top of the casket, and seeing no jewelry, the thieves left.
- A RAILROAD bridge over the Chippewa River gave way as a Pere Marquette accommodation train was crossing and seven freight cars were precipitated into the river. The engine and passenger coaches containing twenty five were left on either side of the stream. None were hurt.
- SOMEBODY WITH a soul of a microbe is guilty of stealing plants from the flower beds at Hannah Lay Park, and the city authorities would like to know who it is for arrest and conviction. Begonia plants along with Geraniums have gone missing. If the city is to be kept beautiful more diligence in patrolling the park may need to be made. Some of these thefts have occurred in broad day light. A lot of people can not resist the temptation of plucking a rose and putting it under their coat, but to be so bold as to dig up plants, is beyond belief.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
