- THE EDISON moving talking pictures that have been exhibited in the Grand for the past two nights are truly the marvel of the Twentieth Century. The picture portion has been carried to the state of perfection that is wonderful and now add the additional feature of having people in the picture talk to the audience is almost beyond comprehension. The phonograph attachment is so nicely adjusted that the action and words appear at the same time and the spectator is held in astonishment. There are a number of improvements that Mr. Edison is working on at the present time to make the full combination perfect, and the little jarring sound of the phonograph will be eliminated. The audience that was present last night was more than pleased.
- CAROLINE ORBAND of Kalamazoo, has been arrested for the eighteenth time for allowing her chickens to run at large.
- CLARENCE LAUTNER, the young son of Louie Lautner, 514 Second Street, was injured yesterday by falling between two box cars. When the carnival train arrived, he with several companions, started to investigate the cars and young Lautner clambered to the top of one of the cars and while walking about the top, lost his footing and fell between the cars. He was knocked unconscious by the fall. The carnival people gave first aid and summoned a doctor. No broken bones were found and his injuries consisted only of being badly shaken up.
- SPECIALPATROLMAN Leonard Wright made his first arrest last night when he locked up Ralph Montague for drunken and disorderly conduct on the streets. Montague appeared before Judge Birdsall this morning and was given a suspended sentence upon his promise not to touch a drop for sixty days.
- CHARLES NELSON of Northport, is receiving $2.50 a case for his Black Northport cherries that he has propagated for the last fifteen years. He can not keep up with the demand for this large, black sweet cherry.
News From 110 Years Ago: 08/12/2023
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
