- FRANK GILHOOLEY of Saginaw, has been secured by the local management and will play short stop with the Traverse City team, beginning in the Muskegon series which opens here Thursday. Gilhooley is a fast man and will ably fill a position which has been considerable of a worry for the management ever since the season began.
- MISS GRACE Wilhelm, who is lying very ill in Ann Arbor from the effects of some poison which it is believed was on a cracker which she ate in a restaurant in that place was reported last night as being improved in every way. Her brother Dr. J. W. Wilhelm, was called to attend her on Saturday night, leaving on the excursion train on Sunday. Miss Wilhelm who with Miss Marion Snushall, was visiting friends in Ann Arbor, was taken ill two weeks today. In company with Miss Snushall, she went into a restaurant at lunch time on that day, and ordered soup. After eating a cracker, Miss Wilhelm remarked that it had tasted queer, but that she had not noticed it until she swallowed it. The next day she was taken ill and het [sic] attending physician diagnosed the case as poisoning, but from what drug it could not be determined. The only solution was that it might have been rough on rats or some other poison, which in some manner gotten onto the cracker. Mrs. A. S. Rowley was notified and immediately left for Ann Arbor, remaining with her sister ever since. Miss Wilhelm seemed to be improving up till Saturday, when she took a sudden turn for the worse, and it was feared that she was dying, complications with her heart having set in. A message was received last night, however, stating that she was improved in every way.
- WITH A DAY perfect for water events, the first annual Traverse City regatta, given under the auspices of the board of trade and the We-que-tong club opened this afternoon with a good attendance. The We-que-tong club is keeping open house during the regatta and the general public is invited to make the club their headquarters, strangers especially being urged to meet there. The entries are free to all who care to go into the various races. The first race of the afternoon was the canoe race Mark Craw winning this with L. L. Peck second. This race was over a 200-yard course. Mr. Craw being awarded a canoe cushion and Mr. Peck a paddle. The next event was the long dive, the prize a wool swimming suit. L. L. Peck was the victor in this, swimming under water 60 feet.
- LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR Patrick H. Kelley who is a candidate for the nomination of governor, is making a tour through the state in his own interests. Mr. Kelley will be in Traverse City Monday and deliver an address here Monday evening.
- The genial Lieutenant is no stranger in Grand Traverse county, in fact he has many friends here who appreciate his ability as a state official and his wit and eloquence as an orator.
- W. A. MARVIN who conducts a small cigar and confectionary stand at the south end of the Union street bridge and resides on Lake avenue, was robbed of $21 in a peculiar manner about 11 o’clock last night. Mr. Marvin after closing his store went home and upon retiring, hung his trousers on a chair near the window. Some time in the night, Mr. Marvin believes it must have been about 11 o’clock, some one opened the sliding screen which is in the window and after emptying the pockets of $21 and some change dropped them on the floor and made an escape. Earlier in the evening, Mr. Marvin’s store was visited by two men, who tried to sell him some pipes at $3 each. He refused to to [sic] buy and they offered him $1 each. Again he declined, closing his store shortly after and returning home. He believes the men followed him, and that they are the ones who got the money.
- CHIEF OF POLICE Ashton sends out a word of warning to the parents of the city in regards to keeping their young daughters off the streets nights, during the carnival, which will be held in this city all of next week. Chief Ashton states that while the shows were recently in this city, he experienced the most trouble with young girls from 14 years up, who hung about the showmen, and conducted themselves in a most unbecoming manner. The chief states emphatically that if the police are again troubled with such conduct on the part of a certain class of young girls of this city, and the parents miss them from their homes, they may look in the lock up for them. The girls are warned not to hand about the carnival unattended, nor to be seen on the streets late at night or they will be picked up by the police.
- FRANK ROGERS, deputy state highway commissioner, and a practical engineer, yesterday made an inspection of two miles of county road in Garfield township, the East Bay road and the road build in Whitewater township by the township. Mr. Rogers who is an authority upon roads spoke very highly of the work done in Grand Traverse county and stated to a Record representative that Grand Traverse was keeping up with the movement for better highways, a movement which Mr. Rogers considers of the greatest importance to the state. The two miles in Garfield township are now completed and have been accepted by the department entitling the county to the state reward of $500 a mile. The East Bay township mile has been accepted and the reward of $500 allowed. Mr. Rogers made the inspection of the Whitewater township road yesterday afternoon. W. A. Worden, highway commissioner being in charge of this work. The road was in very good shape and will also receive the state reward.
- THE TYCOON, the speed boat owned by Allen Breed, of Pittsburg, won the board of trade Great Lakes trophy cup, winning the second heat of the race yesterday afternoon with about a minute and a half to spare before the second boat, the P. D. Q crossed the line. The P. D. Q. II, which had trouble the day before, made two laps but at the end of the second lap dropped out, the two boats finishing the third lap alone. The P. D. Q. II showed that she was clearly outclassed by the Tycoon, but timer troubles on a large figure.
News from 110 years ago: 08/08/2020
Compiled by the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
