  • THE NEW addition to the Traverse City Post Office is now an assured fact, as the plans submitted today to Postmaster Friedrich by J.J. Crane, supervising architect of the Post Office department. The building will be 58x22 and will be constructed of the same material as the old one and will be built on the south side of the present building. The new addition will be one story with a basement with the cost of $50,000 instead of the $30,000 originally reported.

  • A NEW legal tender has appeared in Milliken, Colorado caused by the scarcity of potatoes. P.A. Murphy stepped into a saloon, ordered a glass of beer, and when that was finished, ordered another. Murphy then laid a nice, clean potato on the bar and asked for his change. The barkeeper gravely gave him a nickel and put the potato in the cash drawer.

  • AUGUST 11 will be a day long to be remembered by the people of Grand Traverse County as this will be the second Traverse City Day, plans are for a bigger celebration than last year where over 8,000 people attended. Music, dancing, food, a baseball game, as well as a grand parade will be offered. The festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. The grand picnic dinner will begin at 11:30 with coffee and sugar furnished. Please bring your own cups, cream and spoons. A daylight fireworks display will be held at 2:00, followed by the baseball game at 3:00.

  • EASTMAN KODAK cameras are now available at Wait’s Drug Store. Prices range from $1.00 to $20.00. These cameras are so simple to operate that a child can use them.

  • ONE OF the largest barges ever to come into this port, arrived Thursday with 1300 tons of coal which was unloaded at the Hannah and Lay dock. The boat’s large, improved, automatic unloading device had the coal unloaded in just two hours. 1300 tons is 50 carloads, and unloading this West Virginia coal so quickly, is a testament to the automatic unloading device.

  • TEN CENTS a day if the amount actually required for food to sustain a human being. The remainder of the money is spent for flavoring.

Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.

