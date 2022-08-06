- AN ATTEMPT was made last night by would-be joy riders to take a spin in J.W. Slater’s new car. Late last evening Mr. Slater heard a noise in the alley back of his house and upon investigating, found three men who had broken into the barn where the car was kept and were pushing it down the alley. They evidently were pushing the car as far away as they could before starting it to avoid noise. They abandoned the car upon Mr. Slater’s appearance. It is thought by the police to be the work of three hoboes who have been seen about the city.
- STANLEY LEWICKI, a Polish court interpreter in Grand Rapids, found a $350 roll of bills on the sidewalk today. Later a wild eyed farmer rushed up to him and identified the green backs. The agriculturalist asked him into a nearby saloon that he might reward him, which he did by buying two glasses of beer, drinking one himself.
- EVERYTHING IS in readiness for the grand opening of the Board of Trade Chautauqua tomorrow. The tent is set up and the chairs are placed in position. 1,000 people can easily be seated within hearing and viewing of the performance platform. A side wall of the tent is still missing with no clue as to its whereabouts. Unless it is found today a new one will have to be made at a large expense due to someone’s carelessness. The first entertainment will be given tomorrow afternoon by the Hussar Band and in the evening Honorable Frank Hanley will deliver his lecture.
- AS THE summer rush comes on, it is evident that more bedding is needed at the Y.W.C.A. Home, especially sheets and pillow slips. There are several beds on the third floor where there is practically no bedding. Anything donated will be greatly appreciated by the management.
- J.W. DOWD was arrested last night on suspicion of having robbed H.C. Miller of $85 a few days ago. Miller was partly intoxicated and went to the park to sleep. When he woke up, his money was gone. The last person he remembered seeing was Dowd. He gave the police a good description. Dowd was arrested having been involved with many other shady deals in the city.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.