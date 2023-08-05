- THE MOOSE’s Club summer party at the skating rink last night was a success. There were sixty couples present. This is the largest dancing floor in the city and the committee had done everything to make it pleasant for the guests. The floor was in good condition and the air was cool from the large windows and several electric fans. Music was furnished by Mull’s six piece orchestra. Ice cream and cooling drinks were served.
- A SAND modeler has been attracting a lot of attention this morning in the vacant lot of Archie Miller’s Store on Front Street. He began his work around six o’clock this morning. The figure is that of a woman in a reclining position and the workmanship shows the man is clever in his line of work. A good sized crowd watched him as he worked.
- POSSIBLY THE meanest man in the United States was in the city yesterday. There were seven of the automobiles that were in the tourists parade held last night that had to be taken to the local garages for repairs, and it was found that they all had tires that had been punctured by tacks. An investigation found that these tacks were all new and had been scattered on the pavement near the corner of Front and Union Streets. It was found that the tacks had been purchased that day. It is bad enough to have tacks dropped by accident, but to have it done deliberately is beyond human explanation.
- MISS MARY Scripture, who lives near the city, was relieved of her pocketbook this morning containing $5.24 by a little girl not more than ten years of age. Mary had momentarily set her pocketbook on the counter while she made some purchases. When she looked up, the pocketbook and the little girl were gone. Chief of Police Carson was notified and the little girl was found and confessed. She was found guilty of a similar offense two years ago. It is not yet decided what will be done with the child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.