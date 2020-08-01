- THE GRAND Traverse Growers and Shippers’ association, which has opened an office at the corner of Union and Bay streets, for the marketing of its members’ produce is arranging to broaden its activities. The membership of the association has already discovered that co-operation in marketing farm products is a profitable enterprise and the members are now going to try and co-operate in the matter of selling such farm lands as they have for sale, so a book is being prepared in which the particulars of the farms that the members of the association have for sale, are being listed.
- THE ASSETS of the Edward Payson Manufacturing company were sold at auction this morning, the sale being to secure a bond issue, the bonds being held by business and professional men. W. W. Smith, acting as purchasing trustee, made the purchase, his being the only bid received.
- CAPTAIN KENDALL is now relieved of the arduous duties of writing wireless telegrams, duties which must have occupied a considerable portion of his time.
- THERE WAS QUITE a little excitement here Monday morning when Merrill Robar was taking a load of 15 cases of cherries to Bowers Harbor, the horse ran away. The little fellow managed to keep in the road and finally succeeded in stopping it. Part of the time the rig was on two wheels. Merrill is about 9 years old.
- TERRIBLY BEATEN by an unknown person and left lying on the sidewalk all night, Eddie Springett, a bartender employed at the Lion saloon, is slowly recovering from the effects of an assault but is still too weak to stand upon his feet. His face is a mass of bruises, both eyes being blackened, while his head looks as though someone had tried to kick it off. He has no knowledge of the identity of the person who attacked him. Springett, when he went off duty Saturday night, went to his home in South Oak street, and when he was about to enter the yard was set upon by a man who jumped out of the darkness. Springett is a small man and is not strong constitutionally, the suddenness of the attack also robbing him of any chance of protecting himself. He must have lost consciousness with the first blow as he was knocked down and then unmercifully kicked. His friends who have seen him state that the beating was the most severe they have known of.
- LYING ON a sand bar at Omena Point with her hull filling with water is the Meads, a three masted schooner which sought shelter Saturday from the heavy blow, carrying a load of 400,000 feet of hardwood lumber. The captain has sent to Sturgeon Bay for a tug stem pump, and in the meantime the sailors are sleeping on top of the lumber piles to keep out of the water, as there are 11 feet of water in the hold. The schooner was bound for Chicago with lumber, and when near the mouth of the bay it was discovered that she had sprung a leak. A heavy wind was blowing, and the sea was running high, so it was deemed best to seek shelter in the harbor. The Meads was run to the reef at Omena Point, where she was stranded, to keep her from sinking.
- She is owned by Ole Hanson of Milwaukee.
- BUSTER BROWN and his dog TIGE will give a Free Entertainment This Saturday 4:30 p. m. (or right after the circus) on the Market Site. Everybody invited. Presents for the Children.
- WHILE ADJUSTING the eaves trough to catch some rain water yesterday, Mrs. Reuben Wilson, who lives just east of here was struck by lightning her arm being torn open from the shoulder to wrist. She was unconscious for about an hour.
- BENJAMIN LARSON, of North Manitou, pleaded guilty before Judge Nerlinger today to having in his possession small whitefish. He was fined $25 and costs of $9.25, or 60 days in jail. He settled.
- THE CADILLAC Evening News keeps on misquoting. In a recent issue they go on to tell how the Evening Record had it very accurately doped out that Traverse City would win at least five of the games in the recent double series. A second look at that article would do them no harm. The article stated that Traverse City ought to win five of the games but did not say they would. A few bottles of eye bright or some other treatment for poor eyesight, together with a pair of gold bowed specs should be made a part of the equipment of the Evening News sporting writer.
News from 110 years ago: 08/01/2020
Compiled by the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
