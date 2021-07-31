- THE FIRE situation in Michigan is still serious. Ausable and Oscoda are a blackened waste today. A large number of former inhabitants have returned to slowly walk over their former homes. A food supply station is established at the Depot at Ausable. People are flocking here to be given food to keep them alive. It is not likely that the town will be rebuilt.
- SECRETARY DIXON of the State Board of health today issued an order abolishing the drinking cup in public places. It is claimed the Board has the authority to issue such an order.
- CLARENCE EDGELL, age 28, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edgell of Third Street, employed as a brakeman on the P.M. Railroad, was instantly killed at Interlochen at noon Thursday. In just what manner the young man met his death is unknown, as there were no witnesses. It is supposed that he fell from the car and was run over. Damages to his entire body support this supposition. He left his home on the 10:00 freight and was brought home dead on the 1:00 passenger.
- THREE FOURTHS of the excavations of the Panama Canal are now complete with a total of 142,967,554 cubic yards removed, leaving 39,570,212 yards to complete the ditch.
- GRAND TRAVERSE region fruit growers suffered a severe blow from the terrific wind and rain storm which struck this region yesterday forenoon and continued last night. The wind shifted to all directions but the most severe was from the northwest. Nearly half the fruit on the trees had been blown off. This morning communication was taken up with the cider mills as a possible market for the fruits which strewed the grounds beneath the trees.
- THE RAILROAD station recently established at Greilickville, burned to the ground Monday night. It seems two tramps started a fire in the stove there with the intent of spending the night. When the fire got away from them, they hiked. It was discovered too late to save the building.
News from 110 years ago: 07/312021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
