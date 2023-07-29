- THE STEAMER Pe-To-Se-Ga has finally been repaired today and has begun her regular runs between Traverse City and Old Mission after many sinking mishaps. The boat was taken out of repair in Charlevoix and came through one of the hardest squalls of the year without mishap which goes to show that she is entirely sea worthy. The boat will carry both freight and passengers during the summer months.
- TWELVE HUNDRED people on the Central School grounds, the heat of the morning tempered with a cool breeze from the north, a dinner that is always the big thing of a picnic, the band playing patriotic airs, members of the association coming from miles around to greet old friends, made this years Old Settlers Association gathering a pronounced success. An auto ride around the City into the County proved interesting to many. Next year’s meeting will be held in Suttons Bay.
- HERE IS a prescription for summer comfort issued by the Public Health Service. Don’t keep thinking about how hot it is. Don’t look at the thermometer. Keep still. Ventilate your office as well as your clothing. Watch what you drink. Avoid meats. Don’t get chilled at night. Bathe as often as your want, but avoid any extremes of heat and cold in your water.
- THE DEATH toll from the torrid heat has risen to 25 in the state. The promised relief failed to reach Michigan.
- DURING THE heavy winds that visited this vicinity, the concrete home on the farm of R.H. Evans, located about three miles out on the Peninsula, was blown down leaving only the south wall intact. The house was a two story structure built two years ago. It was unoccupied. This was the only building damaged during the cyclone and no orchard damage was reported.
