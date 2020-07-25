- AFTER TAKING evidence all day and then deliberating two hours, the jury in the Beeman inquest at Williamsburg last night brought in a verdict that Walter Beeman had come to his death through no criminal negligence of any employee of the Pere Marquette but through a misinterpretation of orders given for 160 to meet 210 at Williamsburg. Beeman was the brakeman killed when two freights came together at Mabel Tuesday morning. According to the evidence offered by the crews of the two trains and the dispatcher who made the order the blame would not be placed on anyone. The order, however, was incomplete in that it was liable to misinterpretation and the dispatcher who was called as a witness and came over in an automobile, stated that he would never make another like it. No. 160 which was an extra freight starting from Elk Rapids on the branch line, had been ordered to run from Elk Rapids to Rapid City but not to leave Williamsburg where the train line is entered upon until No. 210, south bound stone train had left. Conductor Eagan of the extra got this order at 6:46 and when he reached Williamsburg, found that No. 210 had been there at 6:16. He then proceeded on north, the two trains meeting head on one half mile north of Mabel. No. 210 had been to Williamsburg at 6:10 as a complete train and had registered but taking the caboose had gone back for the rest of the cars, the second arrival, which was never accomplished on account of the wreck, being the one meant. After taking this into consideration the jury did not see how it could fix the blame on any individual and brought in the verdict as given.
- BIRNEY J. MORGAN, a pioneer and one of the most highly respected and esteemed citizens of Traverse City passed away at his home on State street at 5:30 last evening. His death being due to heart failure. Apparently in his usual good health, he had attended to his business affairs up almost to the hour of his death, so that the end, which came within a half an hour after he had been taken home, gave absolutely no warning and his death was a terrible shock to his family and friends. For the last two weeks, Mr. Morgan has had sinking spells, but yesterday seemed to be as well as usual. He went to his office early yesterday morning, as had been his custom ever since he engaged in business in the city more than 40 years ago, and after dinner, again returned to work. It was while he was in his office that he was stricken and he was quickly taken home. Everything possible was done for his relief, but within scarcely 30 minutes, he was no more.
- His widow and his daughter and son, Miss Grace and Theron, were with him when the summons came, his other daughter, Mrs. Evelyn Macdonald, wife of H. J. Macdonald of Detroit arriving this morning. Morgan was 61 years old and 47 of these years were spent in Traverse City, he having been engaged in active business here since 1863. At all times, he was prominently identified with the business interests of Traverse City, all the more closely identified since his interests were widely diversified. His livery was his first business enterprise and he also engaged in farming and fruit culture, lumbering, banking and in the canning industry. Up to the time of his death, in addition to conducting his livery business, he gave much attention to his farming interests, especially his fine fruit farm in Elmwood township, was vice president of the First National bank and was heavily interested in the Traverse City Canning company of which he was president. He was active in board of trade work and was especially interested in anything that tended to promote the welfare of Traverse City.
- A CONTRACT was closed today between the Hannah & Lay Mercantile company and M. B. Hungerford for the erection of a one story and full basement brick building 28x80, to be located on Union street, on the river bank, directly back of the “Big Store.” This building will be occupied by the plumbing, heating and tin shop division of the “Big Store.” F. P. Moore is the architect. The business of this department under the managership of B. G. Bain has proven so satisfactory, and the volume of work so great, that the company has found it necessary to furnish adequate quarters. The attitude of the Mercantile company in continually improving their plant is an indication of the absolute faith in which they regard the future of Traverse City, and evidences a spirit of faith and progress which should be thoughtfully observed by all and their example emulated by everyone.
- THE GREILICK mill at Greilickville burned about dusk last evening, the fire being one of the most spectacular ever seen in this region, the mill being located on the bay shore and the blaze being visible for miles. The loss was about $2,000 with no insurance. The mill was one of the landmarks of this section. The fire was discovered by Spaulding Friedrick, who was driving by in his automobile, by notifying Walter Greilick and others, who were sitting on the porch at the store. All rushed over to make an inspection and found that there was a small fire under a machine used to make fish boxes. A rush was made immediately to get water, but owing to it having been shut off there was a delay that resulted in the destruction of the mill, the inflammable structure being wrapped in flames within few minutes, there was nothing to do but let it burn, and even at midnight, it had not been all consumed as the fire was still visible from this city. The mill was built in 1878 by Edward, Anthony and John Greilick, all being dead now but Anthony Greilick, who with the heirs of his brothers, still owned the property. For many years it has been used only to do custom sawing and was operated yesterday morning. Some years ago, the mill had the largest manufactured hardwood business in the north, a fine dock having been built out into the bay to accommodate the steamers that stopped there. On account of the location of the fire, many believed that the Chequamegon or some other steamer was burning. Messages from 14 and 15 miles away stated that the fire could be seen. The destruction was complete, including the machinery, about the fish boxes, office, safe, etc. The origin of the fire has not been determined.
News from 110 years ago: 07/25/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
