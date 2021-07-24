- F. E. Budlinger of Chicago, who established Evergreen Resort on Long Lake three years ago, was in the city on business Monday. The resort has been open three weeks now and already has a liberal patronage from Chicago. The retreat is nicely located and very attractive. The hotel has accommodations for thirty people at one time. A large number of resorters are booked for the season.
- CHARLES WEILAND today began a suit for $10,000 damages against Gaylord Durkee for alleged alienation of his wife’s affections. Both are wealthy and prominent. Weiland alleges that Durkee inspired his wife to ask for a divorce.
- THE ENTIRE state has been asked for aid to the areas burned out by devastating fires. Woods along Lake Huron shores are ablaze. Boyne City Lumber Camps are surrounded by fire. Lake City is doomed. Alpena is partially wiped out and Cheboygan is in great danger. AuSable and Oscoda are in ruins. The fire originated in a slab yard in Oscoda and quickly spread aided by fifty mile an hour winds and flames shooting one hundred feet into the air. Heat and dry air have added to the mixture. Horrors of death and destruction were told over and over again as the result of these forest fires.
- THREE BAD boys who robbed the baseball stand, as reported in last week’s Record Eagle, have been caught. Leon Totten, Edward Totten and Lloyd Allen are locked up in the county jail awaiting action of the juvenile court on the charge of breaking in and taking goods from the stand of J. R. Wycoff at the ball park. The act was committed Monday night and Chief of Police Johnson has been busy working on the case and securing clues. The offenders range in age from 11 to 16 years.
- HORACE CROSS, aged nine years old, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Cross of 529 W. Tenth Street, fell from his bicycle while riding near his home and sustained a bad fracture. The bone just below his elbow is cracked for a considerable length, which is worse than a break. The little fellow was very brave throughout the accident and when the physicians set the bone he did not flinch though the pain was almost unendurable.
top story
News From 110 Years Ago: 07/24/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing the curve: Tractor-trailer gets hung up in new M-37 roundabout
- Fish advisories impact tribal traditions; Lake Superior smelt the latest species found contaminated
- 2021 Record-Eagle Softball Dream Team
- Stamping Out Stamp Sands: Keweenaw Peninsula legacy mining waste blankets beaches, spawning reef
- Tim Allen headlines full-capacity shows returning in City Opera House
- Kingsley schools suspends athlete after racist social media post
- Fred Goldenberg: Delta variant, when mild, looks like a bad cold
- Delta variant identified in Grand Traverse resident
- Morsels ownership to change hands
- Open murder trial underway in Benzie County; Beulah man accused of killing neighbor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.