- THE HAGENBECK-WALLACE Circus Show was a spectacular event this week. From early morning the streets have been crowded with people, who in many instances, came from a long distance to see the show. There was a large following of ... (swindlers) that tag along with the circus to trick people out of money. They work their game on unsuspecting countrymen and others. Many side shows and attractions were held throughout the city, with one in particular at Front and Union Streets gathering the largest crowd. The entire show as one of the largest and cleanest aggregations ever seen in the city.
- THE CITY Library is open week days from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday reading rooms are open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. No books are issued on Sunday.
- THREE YOUNG girls from Cadillac, ages 17, 18 and 19, were here in Traverse City looking for three fellows with the circus, who promised the girls to meet them here. The girls had met them when the circus was in Cadillac and they asked the girls to meet them here and go traveling with them. Of course, when they arrived here, there was no circus or circus men to meet them and they were stranded. Chief Johnson told them to go back home and reminded people not to fall for these kind of individuals.
- HOWARD W. HOUGHTON, a local milkman, was arrested today on complaint of Inspector William T. Hulscher of the State Food and Dairy Department. The complaint alleges that the milk was watered down and under statutory grade. Houghton had been selling the milk through the city for some time. The case is set for trial Thursday morning at 10 o’clock.
- THE BASEBALL game between the Resorters and the Manistee team proved interesting. The Resorters jumped into and out of first place in quick succession. Should they win today, they will go to the top again—providing Manistee loses. President Dickerson of the Michigan State League, attended the game and said it was the most interesting exhibit he had attended in spite of the awful tenth inning.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
