...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI... At 414 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a developing thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This thunderstorm was located about 5 miles west of Traverse City, moving east at 5 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds up to 30 knots, locally higher waves, small hail, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. A special marine warning may eventually be required when this storm reaches the nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before the storm arrives. &&