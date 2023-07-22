- ACCORDING TO an official of the Switchmen’s Union, Lodge No. 80, members of the organization are not satisfied with conditions in the Pere Marquette yards and the matter of going on strike will be taken up at Thursday’s Meeting where a strike vote will be taken. If the vote favors a strike, every switchman employed by the entire Pere Marquette system will be affected.
- THE COST of the new Central Methodist Church came in at $63,000.
- AT THE annual graduating exercises of the class of nurses at the Traverse City State Hospital there were fourteen who received diplomas. The chapel was handsomely decorated in the colors of the class–green and white. After the program and dinner, the floor was cleared and the balance of the evening was spent dancing with friends and relatives.
- THE STEEL trust’s freighter William A. Rogers, down-bound early today, struck the rocks of Round Island eight miles above here. The tug Sabin made futile attempts to release her. The Rogers is three feet out at the bow.
- R.J. KLEGG, a well to do cattle buyer from Adrian, was locked up by Chief of Police Carson yesterday. The man came here with a large bank roll intending to buy a car load of cattle. Since his arrival a week ago, he has accomplished nothing much except a celebration of a continuous drunk. He will be allowed to sober up in the jail after which he will be shipped back home.
- IN THE past week there have been many complaints of broken glass in the streets and sidewalks of Traverse City. The presence of such items presents a danger to automobile owners, bicyclists, as well as pedestrians. Whether the glass is put there with malicious intent or whether carelessness is the explanation, the fact remains that there has been an unusual amount reported. Persons found responsible will be prosecuted for malicious destruction of property.
