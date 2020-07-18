- THE GRAND military ball, which will be given next Wednesday evening at the City opera house during the encampment of the United Spanish-American War veterans, is a public affair and is not restricted to the soldiers. Citizens generally are invited to attend and meet the “boys of 98” and an admission fee of 50 cents a couple will be charged.
- THIS IS the busy day at the office of the Traverse City gas company, this being the last day of grace in which consumers will receive a discount on their bills. About one half of the consumers wait until the last day before coming in to settle and this means a busy time for the bookkeeper. Only a few neglect to take advantage of the discount by allowing the time to go by before settling. Few people realize how much extra work falls upon the bookkeeper by their failure to bring their bills in when they come to settle. At the end of the month more than 1,300 bills are made out and sent to the consumers. Fully one third of the people who call at the office to pay up forget to bring their bills, and the bookkeeper is obliged to make out new ones, which would be quite unnecessary if a little thought was given by the consumers.
- THREE WEEKS ago today, Harry Wright fell from a ladder at the refrigerator factory and was found unconscious. Although everything possible has been done for the boy, he is still unconscious at the Grand Traverse hospital where he was taken. Today he is resting easy although day before yesterday he had a bad spell, and seems to be improving. Although he cannot talk, he seems to realize what is said to him and it is believed that he has a chance for complete recovery.
- GROUND FOR the railroad of the Pere Marquette spur leading from the truck along Bay street, out on the dock of the Hannah, Lay & company, has been broken, and ties are being hauled to the ground. The work is being done under the supervision of Road Master Nels Jorgensen. In building this spur, the transfer of cars from the Pere Marquette tracks to the M. & N. E. tracks in order to reach the Hannah & Lay company’s dock, will be done away with, thus making a great saving in time and money.
- FRANK SMITH today shipped to Detroit a box of cherries that will let the recipient know that real cherries are grown in Grand Traverse. The box is in two sections, one being filled with dark cherries and the other with lighter, lace paper surrounding both and the contrast being pleasing. Every cherry is carefully faced and all are perfect, several of them being three and a half inches in circumference. Mrs. Smith is putting out nothing but strictly fancy packed goods this season and has a fair crop. Mr. Smith stated that he had made a careful estimate of his fruit prospects stating that he expected a crop of 1,000 bushels of apples. Neither frosts nor drought have effected his fruit, the young apples showing promise of reaching full maturity. Ms. Smith declares that his Alexanders are doing especially well, and expects to have some of the finest of this variety ever seen in the region.
- A DOG in pitiful shape, apparently from the rabies, was observed on East Eighth street yesterday afternoon. The animal’s hind quarters were paralyzed and as it ran along the street, it bumped its head against the curb. The animal was not reported to the police.
- WHILE JOHN Bush was at work on the dock line in the rear of the Little Tavern, Nelson Kunze walked off with Bush’s shoes. The police were notified and young Kunze was found with the shoes. He was sent to a farm near Frankfort, where his father is at work. Kunze is the lad who admitted setting several fires in the city some years ago, “just to see them burn.”
- IN HONOR of the first Spanish-American war department encampment to be held in this city Hannah camp requests the business houses of the city to decorate their buildings in an appropriate manner. The encampment will begin a three day’s session tomorrow and a special train is expected to arrive on No 1, Pere Marquette at 1:00 tomorrow afternoon, bringing camps from Saginaw, Bay City, Flint, Alpena, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
- THE EAGLES picnic at Leland yesterday was attended by about 80 persons, Eagles and their families. They took the train to Fouch, where they were met by the steamer Leelanau which made a special trip to carry the Eagles to Leland. Upon their arrival, they were met by the Leland band, and escorted in style to their picnic grounds. The Leland citizens made a special effort to entertain their guests royally, and the time was very pleasantly spent. During the afternoon a ball game was played, the Eagles vs. Leland, the visitors winning by a score of 6 to 3.
- IN MARKED contrast to the gloom that cast a shadow over the city 12 years ago when Company M., 34th Michigan volunteers marched away to the Pere Marquette depot where they boarded the train for Island Lake, to be sent on later to Cuba, will be the spirit of the next three days, when Traverse City turns over her key to the department of Michigan Spanish war veterans for their department encampment, Hannah camp, organized by the boys in blue who saw service in Cuba and who enlisted in the old Company M. are the hosts, and together with the citizens of the city will do all in their power to make this encampment a memorable one in the history of the state.
- THE NORTHPORT Indian camp meeting will be held August 12 to 21. Arrangements are now being made and a good array of Indian preachers has been secured. Among those who will be present are the Rev. T. C. Thomas known among his own people as Nah-bah-nay-ash, Lewis Mendanis and Samson Pigeon. The services of the Rev W R. Snake, Pam-mee-kee-shig of the Iroquois tribe have been secured for the “big Sunday” August 21st. The white speakers will be announced later.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
