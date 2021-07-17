- THREE OF the crew of the steamer Mitchell perished last midnight when she collided with the steamer Mack in a dense fog off Whitefish Point. The dead are: Steward Clemens; Watchman Austine; and Second Mate Causley. The Mack was badly stove in. She reached Sault Ste. Marie with seven passengers and 24 of the 27 crew on board. The Mack alongside the Mitchell transferred the passengers. The Mitchell sank five minutes after being hit.
- THE RECEIPTS of cherries is very light at present but those brought in are of good quality and find a ready market of $1.00 per crate, which is low when the short crop is taken into consideration.
- IT IS important that horse manure be disposed of regularly during the summer months because it is the most prolific source of house flies. Probably three fourths of the house flies around farms hatch from eggs laid in horse manure. If it is not possible to be taken to the fields and spread on pastures, the manure should be sprinkled with lime and piled compactly in the yard. If all filth and manure is removed from the yards and barns, the fly nuisance would be considerably diminished.
- FOR THE second time this summer the Wilhelm timber just south of the city has been set on fire. As a result, $900 of good hardwood timber, maple and beech has gone up in smoke. There is every evidence that the fires have been set, and investigations have begun to bring the guilty parties to justice. There are about fifty acres of woods and streams in this tract and it has been used by families in the area for picnics, and hiking. The owners have never cut the timber for that reason. It is a shame someone or someones have had to spoil it.
- THE BASEBALL stand at the Baseball Park operated by J.R. Wyckoff was broken into Monday night and goods amounting to $150 were taken. Forty boxes of cigars and two cases of pop were among some of the items stolen. Thieves must have had a dray to carry the goods away because of their bulk. Entry was made by the means of an ax breaking down the door. Items were carted off to parts unknown.
top story
News From 110 Years Ago: 07/17/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Carnival ride malfunction shocks festival-goers; viral videos show both terror, bystanders helping
- Fred Goldenberg: Delta variant, when mild, looks like a bad cold
- Goodwill Inn on the front lines
- Taking Flight: Fresh location for Fresh Coast
- RV park permit denied in Torch Lake town; Milton Township tells developer to start over
- Buckley stays at home with new girls basketball hire
- Opinion: The Line 5 tunnel is a red herring
- 2021 Girls Track and Field All-Region Team
- Court testimony exposes Wellpath's jail medication policies
- Public hearing set for potential Boardman River crossing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.