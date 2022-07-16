- GUY HAMILTON of Gaylord is in this city for a few days to demonstrate a motor car of his own design. It is known as the Gaylord Utility Car and is being manufactured by the Gaylord Motor Company. The car is designed in such a way that it may be converted from a touring car to a light truck by simply removing the rear seat. It is equipped with a 35 horsepower motor and has a speed of about thirty miles an hour. Last week a party consisting of the officers of the company drove here from Gaylord and made the trip in three hours and ten minutes which is very good time for any pleasure car.
- THE GREATEST lady roller skater of the world, Miss Adelaide D’Vorik, will play at the Traverse City Skating Rink today, the 17th and the 18th. She has the championship of the world as being the fastest lady on roller skates. For two years she has scored immense success in the leading rinks of Europe, Africa and England, appearing before crowned heads of the old world. Don’t miss seeing her do amazing tricks and one never done by any others—spinning on her heels. Tickets are 10 cents at the door.
- WANTED: Cherry pickers. Apply at Morgan Orchards.
- A.H. FRANKLIN has opened up a ladder factory which promises to be one of the thriving industries of Traverse City. The ladders have proved to be such success among the farmers and fruit growers that the factory is working over time in an endeavor to keep up with the orders. Mr. Franklin is the young man and the ladders are his own invention. One is an extension step ladder and one is a ladder for side hill work that comes in four lengths. Mr. Franklin’s shop is at the rear of 811 Webster Street, and several ladders are on exhibit there.
- MRS. LEROY REGINA of Corunna, was stung by a wasp and her body swelled to nearly twice its normal size. She is in serious condition. This stands as a reminder to us all to be watchful of our surroundings.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
