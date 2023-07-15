- TOMORROW WILL occur the greatest event in the history of Grand Traverse Methodism when the new Central Church will be dedicated by the Bishop William A. Quayle, one of the greatest church leaders of present day. A special dedicatory program will be given at both the morning and evening services.
- AFTER BEING raised and partially pumped out, the steamer Pe-To-Se-Ga is again at the bottom of the Bay, this time, however, in shoal water. A diver was first put to work on the craft in hopes of patching the hull enough so that it could be pumped out. Owing to the list of the vessel, he was not able to accomplish anything. Last night John Munroe and his outfit straightened the boat up, partially pumped her out and pulled it up into shoal water where it was intended to finish taking the water out. The steamer filled so rapidly that the work could not be finished and she is now straightened out and in shallow water, but nevertheless on the bottom. She can not be broken of her habit and likes the bottom.
- THIRTY THREE Traverse City Eighth Graders passed the Eighth Grade examination and are now eligible to enter High School.
- GRAND TRAVERSE Auto Company at 132-134 West Front Street calls the Ford fellowship a Democracy. It is founded upon the lasting appreciation for the truly wonderful performances of the car itself–and for the world wide and efficient repair service which keeps it in continuous operation at low cost. More than 275,000 Fords are now in service with prices ranging from $525 to $800 f.o.b. Detroit.
- A VERY pleasant outing was enjoyed yesterday when a party of fourteen was entertained by Walter E. Greilick on his boat the Emma E. The party docked at Marion Island where justice was done to a fine dinner under the trees on rustic tables. The party then enjoyed a wonderful spin across the water for home. A grand time was had by all!
