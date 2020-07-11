- THE TRAVERSE City Board of trade through the chairman of the horticultural committee, Leon F. Titus, has begun filling the glass jars with ripe fruits for exhibition at the land show in Chicago. The finest strawberries, cherries, etc., are being put up and the display will be larger this year than it was last, and last year’s display was the largest at the show.
- THE GAME with Muskegon tomorrow will be called at 3 o’clock sharp. The local’s series now stand four to one in favor of Traverse City, on the home grounds. With the team going as it did yesterday, Sunday night will see the series standing six to one. The Resorters have certainly got the Lumbermen’s goat right on the Traverse City ground.
- ONE AND thirty-three hundreds inches of rain fell Saturday night when J. Plavius concluded that seven weeks was long enough to keep the country waiting. As is the custom of the Record when authentic information about rains, snows, droughts and other conditions is wanted, S. E. Wait was appealed to and his record discloses the fact that the last good rain was on May 23, when nine tenths of an inch fell. During the last three days of May, .35 of an inch fell while the total rainfall for June was .76 of an inch. Many believed that this was the driest June on record but the records show differently. Back in 1889 the total June rainfall was but .58 of an inch while in 1897, there was .60 of an inch. In 1885, there was .61 of an inch, while in 1888 and 1896, there were .66 of an inch.
- The most moist June in the 50 years record was that of 1899 which had 5.73 inches of wetness with June 1882 a good second with 5.60 inches. The average for 30 years has been 2.67 inches.
- JACK WICKES, window trimmer of the Hannah & Lay Mercantile company, today received a check for $30 from the Home Pattern company of New York, having won first prize in the summer window decorating contest. This is the third first prize Mr. Wickes has won in succession from this same company and naturally is somewhat elated, particularly so since the company, in the letter accompanying the check, told him that there was more honor in winning this contest than any of the others as the windows were of a higher standard than ever before. The check was particularly acceptable as Jack gives to the Elks’ meeting at Detroit Wednesday.
- LEAVING A trail of burned buildings, damage to electric light and telephone lines, an electrical storm passed over the city Saturday night breaking the six weeks’ drought and deluging everything with rain. About 4 o’clock Saturday night thunder in the distance was heard, which gradually came nearer, and the first drops of rain that have fallen in this city in weeks, began to patter down. These increased until people began to realize that it was really raining, and by 7 o’clock the rain was coming down in torrents. The streets were literal streams of water, the rain continuing to fall at intervals all night long, there being several times when it seemed as though the rain clouds opened up and sent their contents down in sheets, so plentiful was their offering.
- WILL GRAY, of the peninsula, thinks he has received the highest price paid this season for sour cherries. Mr. Gray cleaned up $1.90 per case today on the market site for Early Richmonds, which are by no means a fancy cherry. While sweet cherries usually bring fancy prices, Early Richmonds are not such ready sellers, being very sour and usually not large. Last year the highest price Mr. Gray received for this variety was less than $1.50 per case.
- THE CORNER stone to the Bendon Union church was laid Friday July 1st. The Rev. B. A. Hills, Unitarian minister of Traverse City, the Rev. Mr. Allington, Congregational minister, from Traverse City, the Rev. Mr. Smith, of Chicago, and the Rev. Mr. Turner, M. E. pastor of the Bendon charge, assisting in the services. The Union Ladies Aid served a picnic dinner in Hankinson’s store building after the services.
- THE STATE encampment of Spanish war veterans promises to be a very big affair, the programs which are being sent out showing that great preparations have been made to give the boys in blue the best that can be provided. The department encampment is composed of officers of the council of administration, past department commanders, present and past commanders of camps, present senior and junior camp commanders, and all duly elected delegates. The headquarters to the encampment will be at the Park Place, the department council having been ordered to meet at the Park Place on Tuesday, July 19 at 5 o’clock in the afternoon. The following camps recently have been mustered in: Sault Ste. Marie, No. 24 on July 16; George M. Hunt, No. 35, Owosso, June 20. Among the big men who are scheduled to be present are Brigadier General Bates of the Michigan National Guards, Department Commander Edward J Gibson, Congressman Loud, Congressman Denby Major King and others.
- UNITED STATES Steamship Inspectors Porsis and Thurston were here this morning and inspected the steamers Chequamagon and Fanny M. Rose. These inspections are made four times a year and this was the second visit of the inspectors this year. Boat drill was held and the inspectors were well satisfied with conditions in the boat drill on the Chequamagon; remarkable time was made, the boat being in the water 40 seconds after the signal.
News from 110 years ago: 07/11/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
