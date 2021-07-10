- AT TEN o’clock Monday afternoon, fire broke in the saloon of William Mason in Walton and rapidly consumed the building and two ice houses spreading to the restaurant of Gramma White, consuming the entire building as well as her ice house. Before it could be stopped, it had consumed three barns and everything from the depot to the road. This is the second time within a year that Gramma White has been burned out. Prior to this fire, she had served meals in an old box car until she came to these premises. This blow will fall heavily on her.
- SUNDAY WAS one of the hottest days since 1887. The official temperatures taken by a Government observer yesterday was 99 degrees in the shade, and hovered here for most of the day. There have been days that the temperature has hit 100 degrees but only for a short length of time. While the heat was stifling there were no Grand Traverse breezes long enough to aid for the continued discomfort.
- THE EXTREME heat of the last few days has caused the loss of many thousand honey bees and 60 pounds of sugar honey to C.E. Clapp at 937 East Front Street. Mr. Clapp has a number of bee hives in his back yard and produces hundreds of pounds of honey each year.
- COMPLAINTS ARE being made from the east side that owners of cows are using the city park on the bay shore near Peninsula Street for a grazing ground for their cattle. The city parks, although not yet all improved, are for the use of the people of the city and not to be devoted to feeding purposes. There ought to be enough places where cattle can feed besides the parks.
- J.W. MILLIKEN announces the store will be closed every Friday afternoon during this warm weather.
- DURING THE electric storm last night at about five o’clock, a bolt of lightning struck the outside rope drive of the Oval Wood Dish Factory and cut the strand in two as clean as a knife could have done. Before the engine could be shut down, the rope became so entangled that about five hundred dollars in damages was wrought. Because of the damages, the clothes pin department will be shut down for a few days. No one was injured.
News from 110 years ago: 07/10/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
