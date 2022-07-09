- CLARENCE RUSSELL, an employee of the Wells-Higman Company, made a record for making baskets Tuesday that will be hard to beat. In nine hours and forty minutes, he made 2,600 bushel baskets on one of the machines in the local plant. Mr, Russell is only twenty years of age and his dexterity at work has been remarkable.
- THREE EXCELLENT movies will be featured on Friday and Saturday at the Star Theater. They are: “Pawnee Love” which can be enjoyed by everyone who sees it; “The Telephone Girl” about a young woman who saves people from a factory fire; and “Her Little Poet” a delightful comedy. All pictures are previewed to be assured of good, clean entertainment.
- THE MOST violent earthquake shock since the 1906 San Francisco earthquake was measured in Fairbanks, Alaska and lasted 40 seconds. Louis Anderson, foreman of the mine on Dome Creek, suffocated beneath a huge slab of earth loosened by the earthquake.The heaviest shock registered at 3:41 a.m., threw two needles completely out of scale on the seismographs, and registered 95 millimeters on another dial.
- MANY DEATHS are attributed to the recent heat wave that has hit nation wide. Mill hands have been compelled to quit their work and there is no let up in sight from the pelting rays of the tropic sun.
- THE HAGENBECK- WALLACE circus show will go on at the show grounds this Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., rain or shine. A free circus parade will be conducted at ten a.m. the entire week of the show proceeding through all principal streets of Traverse City. Reserved chairs and admission tickets are on sale show day at S.E. Wait & Sons Drug Store.
- INSTANT POSTUM is a new beverage with a flavor much like a delicate Java and contains no caffeine. Tins making 100 cups are sold at your grocer for only 50 cents. You must try this new food drink!
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
