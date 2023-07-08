- THE PRACTICE of bathing in the Boardman River near the trestle, indulged mostly by youngsters, which has long been a source of annoyance and often embarrassment to boating parties, will be abolished if the police have anything to say about it. Numerous complaints have already been received this year. In view of the number and vehemence of the complaints lodged with Chief of Police Carson, he has issued an edict which covers the ground very thoroughly and leaves no chance for argument in case one of the youngsters is caught. There will be no bathing in the river no matter how ample the bathing suit worn. Bathers will have to take to the Bay or a lake.
- THE ALFALFA Editor of the Record Eagle, wants to have the names of all the farmers who are raising alfalfa in this region, the number of acres and how much they intend to increase the acreage this year.
- THE NORTHERN Michigan State Hospital held a dance and reception in honor of the 1913 class of graduate nurses last evening at the chapel. The rooms were beautifully decorated with streamers and class colors, lavender with white, and banks of hot house flowers and ferns. The corners of the room were transformed into bowers of maple leaves where punch and wafers were served. Mull’s orchestra furnished music for dancing.
- FRANK BARNUM was seen going down the street yesterday with a pair of coats over his arm when Chief of Police Carson noticed him, he sized him up as a person who would not very likely be in possession of so large a wardrobe, especially in this weather, and decided to investigate. While talking to the man, Pat Burden came along and said that two coats had disappeared from a building he was constructing on Front Street. Barnum pled guilty and was given ten days at hard labor.
