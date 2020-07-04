- DUNCKEL THE Traverse City first baseman, who had a narrow escape from the ravages of typhoid fever, was discharged form the hospital this morning. Dunk says he feels fine, and hankers to get into the game tomorrow. With Dunckel back on first, and the new outfielder from Chicago, the locals will be strengthened materially.
- TRAVERSE CITY has no general celebration of the Fourth arranged, but there will be two baseball games and Campbell’s Concert band will liven up the day with concerts down town and at the ball games. The band had a number of offers to go to other cities for the Fourth several of them carrying with them a substantial money consideration. Individual members of the band also had dance engagements, but at the solicitation of the baseball association and other citizens, the abnd [sic] cancelled the other engagements and decided to remain in the city even at a less price than would have been received elsewhere. A subscription paper was passed and sufficient money raised to keep the band in the city. There will be concerts down town both morning and afternoon and at both ball games.
- A TIDAL WAVE of enormous proportions swept the water from this morning but so far as could be learned, the damage was slight although the water rose to such an extent that the various docks were inundated and for a short time, the river and the bay were one. The strange occurrence caused not a little alarm and a number of telephone messages came to the Record to find out what was the cause. Diligent injury [sic] brought to light the fact that Cap’n Weston, becoming reckless because of the heat, had donned a suit of overalls and gone bathing. He didn’t remain in long, however, because of the trouble he was causing.
- BEAUTIFUL ILLUMINATIONS a water pageant that excited only admiration and excellent music by Campbell’s Concert band and Horst’s orchestra together with a record breaking crowd all combined to make the formal opening party and Venetian night of the We-que-tong club one of the happiest affairs ever given by this organization. The night was perfect for an affair of the kind, the bay being like a millpond whale a gentle breeze from the southwest made dancing not only possible but a pleasure. The crowd came early and when the last dance was played at midnight, there was still a large number present. The attendance consisted of the older members, the younger members and the children, all being well represented indeed.
- A CIGAR STUB thrown in the grass at Acme almost resulted in the destruction of the cottages along the shore yesterday. Luckily, the fire was discovered in time to prevent any damage.
- SIMON SCHAUB, 93 years old and a resident of Leelanau county for almost half a century, died at his home here at 8:43 last night, following a stroke of paralysis suffered a week ago. Mr. Schaub was born in Rainpalz, Belden, Germany, August 4, 1817. On April 16, 1844, he was united in marriage to Miss Christina “Seivel, who survives him, the widow being 89 years old. Up until three weeks ago, she was in excellent health but since then, she has been gradually failing until now her condition is regarded as precarious. When told last night that her companion of 66 years had passed on, she quietly remarked, “It is well.”
- ALMOST THE entire population of the village turned out at 2:30 this morning to help extinguish a fire of unknown origin in the Hotel Robinson. The blaze caught in the dining room and had a good start before it was discovered. The damage was confined to the dining room furniture including the piano and organ. A large and merry crowd spent the glorious Fourth at Torch river bridge. The time was very pleasantly spent in dancing, launch riding and bathing, and just independently doing what we pleased. Torch river bridge with its many different phases of water, namely, the river, lake, bay or south channels, and artesian wells is certainly an ideal spot to spend a day for refreshing oneself these hot days.
- FOREST FIRES have destroyed 700 cords of wood at the camp of the Elk Rapids Iron Company east of here.
News from 110 years ago: 07/04/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
