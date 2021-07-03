- THE MEMBERS of the Board of Supervisors are still busy with the work of looking over the bills that have been presented for payment. Thursday they took a road trip to look over some of the new county roads that have been completed this summer. The “Big Fill” in Blair Township was also thoroughly inspected.
- A PREMATURE celebration of the Fourth took place yesterday afternoon at the Boyd Bakery in Kalkaska. A bunch of fireworks on display in the window of the bakery suddenly exploded. Rockets shot in every direction and the proprietor, as well as several customers, ran to the rear of the store to escape injury. The firemen extinguished the fire that followed. Total loss was $300 in damages. It is thought that the sun’s rays beating through the windows caused the ignition of the fireworks.
- AT 11:30 LAST Friday forenoon, Cottage Number 32 at the Asylum caught fire and the Fire Department had the fire out in a short time. It is thought that the fire started in the roof of the old shingled building from a spark from the smokestack. The damage from fire and water came to $150. This building is used to house tuberculosis patients. There were 40 men who were evacuated in an orderly manner. No one was hurt.
- JULIUS BEERS, who had been attending the Ann Arbor University, arrived in Traverse City at eight o’clock Friday evening. He started from Hastings at 7 o’clock yesterday morning in his new Franklin Torpedo automobile, accompanied by Phil Kniskern of Hastings, whose father was formerly a physician at Northern Michigan Asylum.
- THE BOARD of Supervisors agreed to sell the County bloodhound over which whose behavior had been the subject of conversation for some time. The dog was sold to Supervisor Ralph Hicks of Fife Lake for the sum of $10.25. Mr. Hicks intends to train the dog to track rabbits and evil doers in the wilds of Fife Lake Township.
- Beginning Saturday, the three banks of the City will close at 3 o’clock during the months of July and August. The opening hour will be 9 a.m. as heretofore.
News from 110 years ago: 07/03/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
