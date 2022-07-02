- TOMORROW AFTERNOON, twenty five or thirty of the local division of the Naval Reserves will leave for Hancock, Michigan, to meet the training ship Yantic, for a short cruise. The ship will arrive in the city sometime Saturday afternoon and remain a day or so, to enable the citizens to inspect the vessel and witness the actual maneuvers of the boys in actual work. From here they will go to Escanaba where they will disband.
- THE HOUSE of Mrs. E.J. Dickerman of Solon burned to the ground early Sunday morning entailing a loss of about $5,000 which is covered by insurance. It is thought that the blaze originated from a mosquito smudge pot near the back door. None of the adjoining buildings were touched and there were no injuries.
- GRAND RAPIDS and Indiana Engine No. 124, northbound from Cadillac to Petoskey, crashed into the rear of a double header extra freight inside the village of Fife Lake. The engine running alone was being taken to Petoskey for the “dummy run” between there and Harbor Springs. The pilot of the engine was smashed and the front demolished. The brakeman jumped as did the fireman, L.A. Smith, who suffered a severe leg fracture.
- GEORGE NESBITT and Loren Downey have purchased the Julius Campbell Hardware Store, located at 417 South Union Street and will conduct business in the future under the firm’s name of Nesbitt & Downey. Mrs. Nesbitt has been employed by Mr. Campbell for fourteen years and knows every aspect of the business. Mr. Downey has been employed by the Brown Lumber Company for the past ten years. Both are hustling young men and will draw their share of patronage to this business.
- COMPLAINTS WERE made against the Grand Trunk and Pere Marquette railroads for the alleged violation of a new city ordinance in Saginaw, compelling all railroads entering the city to furnish three men on the engines. The railroads expect to test the law.
- THE MORGAN Livery, which is one of the largest in the state, will again enter the business of transferring passengers and baggage from trains and boats entering and leaving Traverse City. During the last five years the firm has not handled this type of business, but now that conditions have changed, they have decided to embark on it once again.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.