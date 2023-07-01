- HOMELY WALLPAPER is no good at any price. We have the satisfaction of knowing that all our patterns of wall paper are good sellers and full worth the price attached. If you want attractive wall paper, no matter what the price, see our line. It never failed to please. Prices starting from seven cents per double roll. May be seen at the City Book Store.
- THE VERY dangerous practice of crossing the Boardman trestle to save time and distance all but resulted in a tragedy yesterday morning when Frank Kellogg and his wife Sarah, attempted to cross the trestle from the east side of the river to Fernwood on the west side. Before they had safely reached the opposite side a freight from the north whistled for the trestle. Mrs. Kellogg became frightened and attempted to run the ties, but missed her footing and fell, twisting her foot between the rail and the tie. Her husband frantically tore the shoe from her foot just in time to release her foot and throw her over the embankment, then jumping himself. They were both safe, but bruised.
- IN TEARING away the foundation of Asbury Church this morning preparatory to raising the building, workmen found a glass jar buried in the corner stone of the original structure. The glass jar contained a copy of the Traverse Bay Eagle bearing the date of November 6, 1895 and also a copy of the Michigan Christian Advocate, published September 28, 1895. An abridged edition of the Pentecostal hymns and a copy of the New Testament were also included.
- THE PE-TO-SE-GA ran into hard luck again this morning. When trying to make the landing at the Northern Michigan Transportation Dock, the engines were not stopped in time to prevent the boat from crashing into the piling and staving a hole in the bow just below the water line. The pumps couldn’t work fast enough to save the boat from listing and it lies in four feet of water. Efforts will be made at once to raise the vessel.
News From 110 Years Ago: 07/01/2023
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
