- J.W. MILLIKEN, INC. begins their clearance sale on Monday. This will be your chance to secure coats, suits, skirts and tub suits. This semi annual sale will offer reductions seldom seen. Ladies, men and children’s clothing will all see a tremendous mark down.
- THE “HERALD” is in receipt of a post card from William Loudon, who is at Belfast, where he witnessed the launching of the Great White Star ocean liner “Olympic”, which was launched in Belfast a short time ago. Mr. and Mrs. Loudon are spending the summer in Europe.
- THE CHILDREN’S Day services held at the Asbury M. E. Church last Sunday, were among the most elaborate of its kind held in this city. There were 26 children baptised and six young girls became members. Young ladies served as Ushers making this truly a Children’s Day at the church.
- THE CALENDAR for the Circuit Court for June was one of the lightest seen in many terms. One criminal case; three issues of fact; two chancery; and eleven divorce cases for a total of seven cases comprised the docket.
- SHERIFF SHUTER’S bloodhounds are languishing in the city dog pound today as a result of a marauding expedition engaged in last night. At three o’clock in the morning, Mrs. F.E. Moore was aroused by a ruckus in the chicken yard and saw two long eared hounds making off with two fowls. The canine patrol wagon put the two hounds behind bars after it was found they had destroyed about sixty young chickens and a dozen old ones. Sheriff Shuter found that the hounds had systematically tunneled their way out of their corral and went on their foray. It is expected the county will be presented with a bill for the damages. A new pen, with a rock foundation, will be built for the dogs. This should help save the dogs’ reputations.
- SEVERAL PEOPLE in Mapleton saw a bright light in the sky last evening. The light flickered on and off several times and did not move swiftly like a meteor. Those who saw it say they saw the outline of an airship.
top story
News from 110 years ago: 06/26/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Comeback fish: Ciscoes in Grand Traverse Bay excite scientists, anglers alike
- High tensions on Mackinac Bridge: Fatal crash and two gun-involved road rage incidents in one day
- Trump shared faulty Antrim Co. report with U.S. justice dept.
- Money & Systems: SFRC, Blueprint at heart of former TCAPS superintendent's exit
- Double-decker: Cruise boat to begin operation in July
- Traverse City man arraigned in Keystone Road stabbing
- Cook: One more game for the seniors
- Inaugural Norte biker turns pro
- Pandemic project: Couple documents year-long camper restoration
- Leelanau Republicans push for bigger government
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.