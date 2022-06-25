- THE MORGAN Livery, which is one of the largest in the state, will again enter the business of transferring passengers and baggage from trains and boats entering and leaving Traverse City. During the last five years the firm has not handled this type of business, but now that conditions have changed, they have decided to embark on it once again.
- GEORGE LARDIE & Son began manufacturing barrels at their local business yesterday. At the present time, they are turning out 400 barrels per day with five men working on the force. Output will gradually increase until the full output of the force is reached. According to all indications, this will surpass the record set three years ago of 101,000 barrels as apple production here is one of the best in the region, and a bumper crop is expected this year.
- MEMBERS OF the visiting Elk Fraternity continued to pour into town yesterday for their Convention. Few attended open meetings and the speaker program was not a draw. Members preferred to be out on the streets. Every train in the past forty eight hours has brought in their quota of Elks. They reported having the best time here afforded them by any city.
- COMMENCEMENT EXERCISES were held at the Traverse City State Hospital Training School Thursday night for nine young people. They had completed a two year training course and are now certified to take care of the sick and combat disease.
- BETWEEN THE hours of five and six p.m., while patrons were dining there, fire broke out at the Eureka Cafe, 131 East Front Street, putting business there at a standstill for a time. The origin of the fire is not known but it is felt that sparks from a rear chimney caused the blaze. The fire did not get a head start when the alarm went out. Most of the $500 damage was caused by wet, falling plaster. Thirty to thirty five people were eating supper there at the time. Business will return as usual tomorrow.
- WILLIAM NELSON, a well known farmer residing about seven miles south of town, very narrowly escaped his life Friday afternoon when he was blown hundreds of feet from the spot while blasting stumps on his farm. He was fortunate not to be killed instantly, but as it is, he has lost his left hand and strong efforts are being made to save his right arm and hand.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.