- THE EXPERTS who are to install a new pipe organ in the new Central Methodist Church, have arrived and are busy setting up the instrument. It will take about two weeks to complete the job. The men to set up the new pews are also here and they will have their work done in about a week. The carpenters are busy with the final touches here and there.
- CAPTAIN EMORY, of the Steamer Fannie Rose, is looking for the person who took his bike by mistake, and upon return of the missing property, he is willing to return to the other party in the deal the bicycle which he took. The captain rode a borrowed wheel the other day, and when he went into a store, he left the wheel standing at the curb among others. He picked out the wrong wheel to take home, but did not discover his error for some time. As the lost wheel is a borrowed one, he is very anxious to locate it.
- ACCORDING TO the reports of the police and the authorities who have had charge of the cleaning up campaign this spring, the city is at present a near approach to the “City Beautiful,” at least insofar as cleanliness is concerned. The alleys and yards, both front and back, are in almost spotless condition. Most residents, with few exceptions, have participated in this endeavor.
- THE SMALL shack which was located in the woods between west Fourteenth and Sixteenth Streets caught fire yesterday afternoon and was completely destroyed. The building was owned by James Burden.
- CHIEF OF Police Carson put a crimp in any visions of easy money which may have been entertained by Countess Zara, a Fortune Teller, Clairvoyant and Astrologist, by putting the ban on that part of her business which brings in coins. She also claims to be a Medium, but as there is nothing in the spiritualist belief that can be found fault with, nothing was said about this department of her work. People have complained after parting with their money and said that the Police should shut her down.
News from 110 years ago: 06/24/2023
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Trending Video
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Tom Spencer: Abuse of referees is hurting the game
- Dog Zella returned to owner
- Local athletes compete at Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon
- COURT SENTENCE Substance-abusing attorney gets probation, drug court
- PEST CONTROL? Cat shooting gets bird watcher in trouble
- Shaw leaves planning commission in protest over zoning 'rubber stamp'
- ROADKILL DEBATE County eyes disposal options – including dissolution of road commission
- Kalkaska man pleads guilty to possession of pipe bombs
- Couple opens second French pastry shop
- Area environmental groups cite concern over Wisconsin Line 5 ruling
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.