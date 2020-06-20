- COMPLAINT HAS been made to Chief of Police Ashton by East Front street residents who live along the bay shore in regard to trespassers who are making public parks of the backyards which extend down to the beach. On one afternoon of this week three of the city school teachers took parties of children down to the beach for an outing, and instead of going to the city park, went to the neighboring back yards, where the children ran riot, shoving off planks and timbers which the lot owners had hauled in from water, and set them adrift after using them for rafts. One of the lot owners has set out a number of young trees on the shore and these he has fertilized, and is making every effort to raise a grove. The children trampled down these young trees, and were utterly regardless of the right of the property owners. During the hot weather the public in general swarms down to the shore to get a breath of air from the bay, and to bathe in its waters. Not satisfied with the park property at the foot of Garfield street, acquired by the city the private property is the favorite rendezvous and they are not satisfied with enjoying the beach so try to see how much damage they can do to the property. The property owners have banded together to keep the public off their land.
- BASEBALL PLAYING on Sunday is strictly prohibited on all grounds except the Driving park and is prohibited there on Sunday forenoons. Those interested will please take notice and govern themselves accordingly. E. Wilhelm, Mayor
- FRED AND DAN, the two new fire horses, are fast learning their profession in life, and this morning, showed what they could do on a run. Chief Murray has been putting them through their stunts daily, and they take to it “like ducks to water” says the chief. The horses are full brothers, and so nearly identical in build and color, that were it not for their noses, one could not tell them apart. Fred has a smutty nose, while Dan has a pink nose.
- THE CITY GARAGE yesterday afternoon received a car load of Model F. Buicks and the machines are now on display. The Model F Buick has proven to be one of the most satisfactory and economical cars of the Buick line and has had a large local sale. The car complete with top, windshield, etc., sells for $900. The Buick F is a five passenger model.
- THE BUILDING which is being erected on the corner of North Union and Bay streets for the headquarters of the Grand Traverse Growers’ and Shippers’ association, is nearing completion, and L. P. Perkett, general manager of the association, expects to move in within a week. The building is 20x28 feet, with a wing, and will be fully equipped with all modern conveniences.
- TWENTY BOYS WANTED to work for a Shetland pony, cart and harness. Liberal pay to bright boys besides the change to earn a pony. Successful boys will be given permanent positions which will not interfere with school duties. Glen Hensel.
- WHEN THE NEW summer time card goes into effect on the Northern Michigan Transportation company Traverse City will have a boat direct from Chicago. The steamer Manistee, recently acquired by the company, will be on the Traverse City run and will come directly from Chicago here without a stop leaving Chicago at 2 o’clock Monday afternoons and reaching here Tuesday afternoons at 5:30.
- THE STAR PICTURE show has discontinued business, leaving the Palace the only 5-cent picture show now operating in the city. Three years ago, Traverse City had four 5-cent picture shows, the Star being the first.
- THE PENINSULA in the vicinity of Mapleton was visited by a severe hail storm this morning, the storm continuing about half an hour and the hail stones being about the size of robin’s eggs, a heavy rain preceding the hail.
- CONCERNING THE ARTICLE, “Sisters in Court,” which appeared in last week’s Record, the Drube sisters wish the following statement made: “The statement made in the last week’s issue of June 10th, about the Drube sisters in court was greatly exaggerated and incorrectly stated. They did not chase the highway commissioner with an ax and club as stated but simply ordered him away from their premises while he was tearing down fences and cutting down beautiful forest trees.”
- THE CLASS DAY exercises of the class of 1910, Traverse City High school occurred on the campus this afternoon, a large audience in attendance. The exercises opened with the seniors, preceded by the juniors, marching around the campus, the juniors bearing a rope of evergreen.
- FRIDAY, JULY 22, has been selected by the board of trade and Business Men’s association as “Traverse City Day.” On that date, the people of the city as well as those of the surrounding country will be guests of these two organizations and everything possible will be done for their pleasure. The stores of the city will close and everyone will join in a great union picnic at the grounds of the Traverse City Driving Park association.
- FIRE WEDNESDAY destroyed the beautiful cottage Cho-un-Wa-Bid, belonging to Mr. and Mrs. C Bacon of Kalkaska. Mr. Bacon was down to the cottage and accompanied by a friend, had gone out on the lake, when the fire was discovered, the cottage being all in flames. Neighbors hastened to the scene and by valiant efforts succeeded in saving the Hammond cottage which stood just south of the burning building. The flames were assisted in their destructive work by a good north breeze, and nothing was saved from Cho-un-Wa-Bid. Mr. and Mrs. Bacon are ideal neighbors and they have the sympathy of all in their loss. At this early date the estimate of the damage has not been made, but the insurance carried is $500. The fire is supposed to have started from the gasoline stove, although they though[t] they had turned the gas off.
- THE EIGHTH GRADE graduation exercises were held this afternoon 96 young people receiving the diploma that entitles them to enter the High school…
News from 110 years ago: 06/20/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
