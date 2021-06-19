- WHILE PLAYING near the “dummy” at old Ott docks, Ray Brown, age 12, was accidentally hit in the head by a stone thrown by his brother Harold, age 13, and was severely bruised. The stone struck the lad just above the right temple with such force that it knocked him down. A doctor was called and the lad was able to walk to his office where several stitches were taken in the wound.
- THE RECENT cloudburst created sad havoc with the culvert near G. Frank’s farm. The culvert crossing the road was flooded and a great deal of inconvenience was caused. During a heavy storm last year, the culvert was completely washed out and replaced by one 23 inches inside diameter. The appointment of a Drain Commissioner was suggested whose duty it shall be to look after situations of this kind.
- JUNE 30 has been designated as Traverse City Day. It shall be held at the Driving Park and is intended to bring farmers and towns people together for a day of fun and festivities. It is free of charge for all of any age in the city and county. A baseball game between Manistee and Traverse City will be held. 5,000 people attended last year and it is expected attendance will double this year. Fireworks, music, dancing, speeches and solos, along with free coffee, will make this a grand event.
- FOR FIFTEEN minutes this morning, Detroit was in complete blackness. A black thundercloud overhung the city, driving women hysterical. Many thought the end of the world was imminent. A severe thunderstorm followed.
- THE LARGE barn of George Vanderlip was completely destroyed by a lightning strike Tuesday evening. A team of horses and an old buggy were the only things saved. The barn was only a few years old and housed a quantity of hay and farm implements. The damages will be in the thousands of dollars.
- THE FIRST passenger train began running yesterday morning from the new $25,000,000 passenger depot of Chicago and Northwestern Railroad. The Depot offers facilities for 150 trains and 250,000 passengers. It took a total of six years to complete.
News from 110 years ago: 06/19/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
