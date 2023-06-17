- EYE WITNESSES who were in the wreck of the G.R. & I at the point half a mile from Holmes Siding, say that it was one of the worst they had ever seen and that it was a miracle that the entire crew was not killed. The wreck occurred at the bend in the road and a fill with a 10-foot embankment on either side. The engineer did not see the bad place in time to make a full stop and had to apply the emergency brakes. The engine made one complete turn as it went down and the tender followed landing bottom side up. The baggage car and the smoker were drawn over the edge of the embankment. The car door had to be lifted out to allow the passengers to crawl out. Some of the traveling trainmen, while waiting for the special to take them, took the opportunity to inspect the track and counted 398 ties back from the wreck and 24 new ties that were down but with no spikes in them and 10 old ones that had one spike each in them.
- THE P.M. EATING House will undergo a change in management when Joseph Holderman leaves to take charge of the eating house in Baldwin. It is not known yet who his successor will be.
- FORD CARS have been delivered through the Grand Traverse Auto Company to W.J. Traverse of Elk Rapids and Oakley Thompson of Mancelona. Six new touring cars have been received for local distribution.
- THEODORE ROOSEVELT will attempt to show that George A. Newett, publisher of the Iron Ore, a weekly paper of the neighboring city of Ishpeming, was in error when he published the statement that “Roosevelt gets drunk, and that not infrequently, and that all his intimates know it.” The suit charges libel and the distinguished plaintiff names $10,000 as damages. It is estimated that the trial will take two weeks.
- ALFRED KRATOCHVIL was accidentally kicked in the face by a horse, breaking his left cheek bone. The accident is painful, but not serious however.
News from 110 years ago: 06/17/2023
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
