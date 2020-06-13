- FRED HILL, the last of the five rounded up by Sheriff Slater in the raid on the saloon of Byron S. Parker, at Interlochen, was brought in and pleaded guilty before Judge Nerlinger to the charges preferred, and paid a fine of $5 and costs of $5. He had the privilege of spending 10 days in the county jail, but preferred his liberty.
- A NOTICE that legal proceedings were under way to stop the paving of East Ninth street, was given. The reason advanced was that the drainage would go into the sewer between Cass and Union street which is already overburdened.
- A DANCING PARTY was given for the graduating class of the Northern Michigan asylum nurses’ training school last night. The decorations were in green and white. Punch was served during the evening and the Theater eight-piece orchestra furnished the music.
- IRVING MURRAY has lined up his row boats in front of the G. R. & I. depot and has opened up his boat livery for the summer.
- SOME THOUGHTLESS person, thoughtless in that he was destroying property and also that he was liable to arrest, fine or imprisonment, has girdled two five-year old maples in front of property owned by Mrs C. J. Kneeland on State street. A third tree was also damaged but not ruined.
- WANTED — Experienced tobacco stripper and girl or boy who wishes to learn stripping. 216 West Tenth street. Citz phone 268.
- LOST — Pair false teeth. Reward if returned to Record office.
- WHILE PLAYING with a fish pole, the young son of Mr. and Mrs. Angus McDonald, of Valley street, caught the hook in his cheek. It was necessary to give him chloroform before the hook could be removed.
- MEDAD VINTON, a pioneer resident of Grand Traverse, former sheriff of the county and a veteran of the Civil war, where he saw distinguished service, died at his home, 858 East Front street, at 1 o’clock this afternoon, after being ill only a week. His health had been bad for some time, however, and his death, which was due to a complication of diseases, came very suddenly.
- THERE HAS BEEN a complaint made that Traverse City is lacking in summer amusements and that for this reason, many visitors did not come this year. The board of trade has sought to overcome this by offering this splendid Chautauqua course at a very small cost for tickets entitling the holder to every number.
- THE NEW FIRE team purchased from Joseph Courtade of East Bay township was brought to the engine house yesterday and yesterday afternoon had their first experience with a fire rig, being hitched in the light wagon but not until there had been considerable trouble. The horses are beauties, being iron gray in color, weighing 2,900 pounds and being full brothers.
- FOR SALE — Nine room house, 418 Eleventh street. Electric lights, gas and sewer connections. Price $1400. Call 404 East Front Street. Citz phone 431. Mary E. Barnes.
- THREE SISTERS, who reside on a farm near Leland, the Misses Anna, Josephine and Mary Drube, have become involved in several law suits which had their inception in the laying out of a highway across their property by the highway commissioner. The sisters objected to the highway and after the commissioner had laid it out, upon advice, it is said, the sisters piled brush and other obstructions across the highway. This the commissioner attempted to remove, and it is said that when he was working at removing the debris, two of the Drube sisters, the Misses Anna and Mary, attempted to out him from the premises by the brandishing of an ax and a club. Two charges are preferred against them, the first, that of willfully obstructing a highway, and the second, a charge of assault and battery brought by the highway commissioner against the Misses Anna and Mary Drube.
- This case has been adjourned until June 25, and the chances are that the trespass case may be settled.
- PROFESSOR ANDERSON of the engineering department of the U of M., arrived today to look after the new heating system which is being installed in the asylum.
- BEN BARNES of two and one half miles southwest of the city today marketed his first 10 cases of home grown strawberries. The price received was $2.50 a case against $2.25 last year. The berries are fine quality hard and firm and the crop will be a splendid one. Three local groceries secured the 10 cases.
- AT LAST the much talked of wireless telegraph station at the High school is finished and in working order. The station reflects much credit upon Prof. H. N. Hornbeck who has been so much time and labor to install the station which is one of the best in the nation. He has been ably assisted, however, by the High school students and those who helped deserve much credit for the good results of their labors. While no outside stations have been heard from yet messages have been sent to and received from another wireless station in the city showing that by altering a few little defects the station will be in perfect condition when it is expected that Detroit, Milwaukee and such stations can be received.
News from 110 years ago: 06/13/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Record-Eagle Photos
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Calling Lake Michigan's bluff: Benzie cottage owners gamble on a seawall
- Opinion: Gov. Whitmer: Protect the vulnerable
- Traverse City community gathers in support, solidarity in wake of George Floyd's homicide
- Mancelona dog breeder arrested
- 'Oversaturation,' dead zones in Leelanau internet talk
- Charges reviewed against protester accused of rock-throwing
- TC leaders will act on pot rules
- Lake levels give rise to legal questions
- Test results 'trickling in' from weekend event; four new cases found across region
- Little Bohemia closed permanently
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Calling Lake Michigan's bluff: Benzie cottage owners gamble on a seawall
- Opinion: Gov. Whitmer: Protect the vulnerable
- Traverse City community gathers in support, solidarity in wake of George Floyd's homicide
- Mancelona dog breeder arrested
- 'Oversaturation,' dead zones in Leelanau internet talk
- Charges reviewed against protester accused of rock-throwing
- TC leaders will act on pot rules
- Lake levels give rise to legal questions
- Test results 'trickling in' from weekend event; four new cases found across region
- Little Bohemia closed permanently
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.