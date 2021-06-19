- ONE OF the most terrific rain and wind storms that has ever visited Traverse City was that of Monday. Although it was only of short duration, there was considerable damage done in the different basement places. A small amount of goods were damaged in the Milliken basement. Dreamland’s basement received about fourteen inches of water, and the barber shop located under the People’s Savings Bank was damaged considerably. Driving winds forced water into all the display windows at Hannah & Lay, ruining several silk dresses on display. The road behind First National Bank was completely washed away and plants and bushes were torn up bodily in many different places on the west side of town.
- FIRE CHIEF Murray and his force of firemen have been busy redecorating the Cass Street engine house and when finished the building will present a changed appearance. Downstairs the old white wash has been scraped off and a new coat of alabastine is being applied. The wainscoting will be red with a scroll above, and the walls will be finished in brown, while the ceiling will be given a cream tint. The upstairs rooms will see the original wallpaper removed and finished in the alabastine also.
- MICHIGAN IS leading all other states in the race for the honor of entertaining President Taft on his vacation. Taft has promised Senators Smith and Townsend that he will inspect Mackinac Island.
- FOR SOME time people in different parts of the City have had wheels stolen from their front porches. The mystery was further enhanced when a young lad was seen riding a tireless bike around town on the rims. It was soon discovered that a gang of three lads between the ages of ten and eleven, stripped the stolen bikes and sold the tires for 25 cents each. The parents of the boys promised to make good on the damages to the best of their abilities. Punishment was left up to the parents.
- A HANDY item for the modern woman is a cigar box divided into six compartments. In these, place tacks, nails, screws, etc. Place leather straps on the top of the box and through these loops slide a light hammer.
News from 110 years ago: 06/12/2021 (copy)
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Trending Video
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- High tensions on Mackinac Bridge: Fatal crash and two gun-involved road rage incidents in one day
- BREAKING: TCAPS releases 2019 complaint letter against former superintendent
- BREAKING: Two lift trucks tip on Cass Street Bridge
- Family of crash victims healing at hospital; fundraisers set up to help with medical expenses
- Community reacts as TCAPS releases complaint letter against former superintendent
- TCAPS trustees vote to release complaint letter against former superintendent after 20-month legal battle
- Legendary Lober: TC Central track fixture retiring after 52 years
- District Court probation officers eliminated
- Local man dies after being stabbed near Goodwill Inn
- Be-Deviled: TCSF robs No. 5 Richmond for shot at title
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.