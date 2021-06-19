  • ONE OF the most terrific rain and wind storms that has ever visited Traverse City was that of Monday. Although it was only of short duration, there was considerable damage done in the different basement places. A small amount of goods were damaged in the Milliken basement. Dreamland’s basement received about fourteen inches of water, and the barber shop located under the People’s Savings Bank was damaged considerably. Driving winds forced water into all the display windows at Hannah & Lay, ruining several silk dresses on display. The road behind First National Bank was completely washed away and plants and bushes were torn up bodily in many different places on the west side of town.
  • FIRE CHIEF Murray and his force of firemen have been busy redecorating the Cass Street engine house and when finished the building will present a changed appearance. Downstairs the old white wash has been scraped off and a new coat of alabastine is being applied. The wainscoting will be red with a scroll above, and the walls will be finished in brown, while the ceiling will be given a cream tint. The upstairs rooms will see the original wallpaper removed and finished in the alabastine also.
  • MICHIGAN IS leading all other states in the race for the honor of entertaining President Taft on his vacation. Taft has promised Senators Smith and Townsend that he will inspect Mackinac Island.
  • FOR SOME time people in different parts of the City have had wheels stolen from their front porches. The mystery was further enhanced when a young lad was seen riding a tireless bike around town on the rims. It was soon discovered that a gang of three lads between the ages of ten and eleven, stripped the stolen bikes and sold the tires for 25 cents each. The parents of the boys promised to make good on the damages to the best of their abilities. Punishment was left up to the parents.
  • A HANDY item for the modern woman is a cigar box divided into six compartments. In these, place tacks, nails, screws, etc. Place leather straps on the top of the box and through these loops slide a light hammer.

Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.

