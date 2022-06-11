- FOR PECULIARITY, the accident on Saturday morning around 9 o’clock, that cost the life of Mrs. Olive M. Lytle of 434 West Ninth Street, was exceptional. The news shocked family and friends. As Mrs. Lytle was doing spring cleaning, her clothes line was filled with bed cloths, clothing and other items to be aired out. The clothesline stretched from one of the outbuildings to the house. Mrs. Lytle stepped into the outhouse and while in there, or just stepping out, the weight of the items on the clothesline pulled the building over on top of her, pinning her underneath. Help arrived, but the damage done to the 75 year old was too much, and she passed away.
- J. BRUCE ISMAY told the British Court of Inquiry yesterday that it had been planned to drive the Titanic at full speed during favorable hours of its maiden trip and that he considered Capt. Smith fully justified in going full speed through the ice region, so long as weather conditions made it possible to see ice ahead.
- DR. F. B. CLARK, head of the School for the Deaf, scoffs at the idea of the Institution combining with the School for the Blind. He feels the plan is impractical and highly improbable.
- WHAT MIGHT have proven a serious accident was only narrowly averted Sunday evening when Dr. and Mrs. W. J. Hans and their guests Mrs. and Mrs. Charles Jose of St. Louis, were driving along Webster Street and were run into by an automobile coming up behind them. The harness and buggy were damaged and Mrs. Hans was nearly thrown from the buggy. Tony Zoelick, owner and driver of the automobile, never stopped and never looked back to check on the rig’s occupants. Dr. Hans jumped back in the buggy and chased Mr. Zoelick extracting an apology and the promise to pay for damages.
- OLIVET COLLEGE is getting to be well represented by Traverse City graduates. There are three from this year’s graduating class, and sixteen attending in all.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
