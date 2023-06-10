Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF NORTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN... * AFFECTED AREA...Part of northern lower Michigan. * TIMING...Through early this evening. * WIND...Southwest winds this morning turn out of the northwest this afternoon at 8-15 mph. Gusts around 20 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 35 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&