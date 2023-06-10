- AT LAST they are here and here to stay. The first time ever offered to the people of Traverse City, the famous Wendell’s Ambition Pills–the great nerve tonic will put vigor, vim and vitality into nervous and tired out and despondent people in a few days. Thousands praise them for general debility, nervous prostration, mental depression and unstrung nerves. As a brain food for any affliction, a box may be purchased for fifty cents At S.E. Wait & Sons.
- NAVAL OFFICERS today admitted that the plans of the new dreadnaught, Pennsylvania, mysteriously taken from the office of the chief naval constructor, were probably stolen by some one in the employ of the government. Authorities believe that it was the work of an insider. The fact that the innermost secrets of the Navy may be at the mercy of a traitor worried the officers more than any event in recent years.
- THE DANGEROUS counterfeit Indian $5 silver certificate recently discovered continues in circulation despite the vigilance of Secret Service and Treasury Officials. The notes, which are almost perfect imitations of the genuine, are finding their way through the banks and even the sub-treasury of New York City.
- BICYCLE RULING states that bicyclists going to and from the baseball park will have to stay on the north side of Front Street. Chief of Police Carson has decided that the danger to pedestrians is too great when bicyclists, baby carriages, children and adults are allowed to mix on one side of the street. From now on any bicyclist riding on the south side on Front Street when there is a ball game or other attraction at the ball park will be liable. There are often two or three hundred persons on the walk before or after a game and it would be impossible for the riders to continue to dodge among them without injury to someone. Walkers must adhere to their side of the road during these events too.
