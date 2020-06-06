- THE TEMPORARY organization of the Patriotic society, which was effected in order to care for Memorial day, will be made permanent and a regular plan of work laid out. The society did excellent service on Memorial day furnishing speakers for meetings at Grawn, Long Lake, Williamsburg, Maple City, Kingsley and Old Mission.
- ED. MOORE, driver for John Fitch, together with his horse and wagon took a tumble into the Boardman river about 11 o’clock, near the warehouse belonging to Fitch. The horse was left standing near the warehouse, when it took a notion to run away. Moore, who was near, started after it, and grabbed one line, the animal turning and rushing down the bank pulling Moore and the wagon into the drink with him. Moore went in up to his arm pits, but succeeded in getting his horse out.
- THE LAST OF the county indebtedness of $35,000, which was incurred in 1898 for the purpose of erecting the court house was paid off June 1, the final $6,000 due on the bonds being handed over in the County Clerk’s office. On June 1, 1898 Grand Traverse county was bonded for $35,000. F. E. Brown, chairman of the board of supervisors, and later county treasurer, signing the bond as chairman of the board, and William A. Newton, former county clerk previous to the election of Robert E. Walter, signed as clerk. The money was payable at the option of the county any time after five years from the time of bonding. The county paid $2,000 per year for a number of years, several years ago paying $10,000.
- IT WAS PENSION day at the court house, and many of the soldiers who came into the county clerk’s office to sign their vouchers had interesting stories to tell of Custer, their personal contact with the noted general. County Clerk Walter received between 75 and 80 old soldiers.
- SHERIFF F. L. Slater made a raid on the saloon of Byron A Parker at Interlochen, spoiling a free for all fight in which five Green Lake residents were indulging. Four of them were rounded up and brought to this city, where they each and every one entered a plea of guilty in Judge Nerlinger’s court, and were fined $5 each with costs of $5 for each offender, or 10 days in the county jail. They are all serving time. The four were Mrs Blanche Tillapaugh, George Tillapaugh, Jennie Ross and Bryon A. Parker. The Ross woman had been before Judge Nerlinger on a previous occasion, but had been allowed to depart.
- without sentence, with promises to do better. She was assured of a trip to Detroit if she ever appeared on a drunk and disorderly charge again but declared that she would never take it, as she ‘had the dope’ with her that would put herself out of the reach of the sheriff.
- RIDING A bucking broncho which Germaine Bros recently imported from the west, Edward E. Goldstein a traveling salesman who registered at the Park Place from New York, was pitched upon the pavement on Washington street about 2 o’clock this afternoon, and suffered a slight concussion of the brain. The horse which it is said had thrown several people, was taken out early in the afternoon by Sam Mendelsohn who was also thrown to the pavement after a short ride, the animal standing still after pitching the rider to the ground. Mendelsohn escaped without injury, but having had enough of the beast, returned it to the barn. Goldstein then took the horse and started off at a lively clip east on Washington street. When near the corner of Wellington, the animal suddenly reared and pitched Goldstein to the pavement, the man striking on the back of his head. The horse then ran away, but was captured later. Theron Morgan responding with his automobile and taking the unconscious man to the office of Dr Thirlby and Holliday.
- CROCODILE TEARS are being shed at the undertaking parlors of H. L. Carter. “Gaiter” was a pet alligator which H. L. Carter fished out of a southern museum last winter and sent to his son Claude, who kept the reptile in a keg of water in which was erected a platform to rest on when the water became tiresome. In spite of all coaxing and offering of dainty tid bits, such as flies, beefsteak, etc, “Gaitor” refused to eat, but that is a habit, so it did not cause any worry. “Gaitor” might have survived had not another winter set in, which robbed him of hope of ever getting warm again. So he died.
- “Which can we better dispense with — newspapers or the telephone?” is the subject for discussion chosen for Saturday’s meeting of the Grand Traverse grange.
News from 110 years ago: 06/06/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
This Week's Circulars
Record-Eagle Photos
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Traverse City officers, demonstrators set plans for Saturday protests
- TIRED OF WAITING: Some claiming unemployment getting paid, others facing frustrating wait
- TC Central grad heading to Harvard after difficult senior year
- Pavilions cited in resident death
- TCAPS eliminating Great Start Readiness Program
- 'Redefined' opens in Kingsley
- Families, officials decry Pavilions governance
- Pandemic throws punch at short-term rental owners
- Rain leaves flooding, damage throughout Traverse City
- New owner of T.C. Paintball continues ‘cross culture’ sales
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Traverse City officers, demonstrators set plans for Saturday protests
- TIRED OF WAITING: Some claiming unemployment getting paid, others facing frustrating wait
- TC Central grad heading to Harvard after difficult senior year
- Pavilions cited in resident death
- TCAPS eliminating Great Start Readiness Program
- 'Redefined' opens in Kingsley
- Families, officials decry Pavilions governance
- Pandemic throws punch at short-term rental owners
- Rain leaves flooding, damage throughout Traverse City
- New owner of T.C. Paintball continues ‘cross culture’ sales
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.