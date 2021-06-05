- THE ANNUAL Senior excursion given by the Senior Class of Traverse City High School will be held Friday and Saturday two weeks from now. The destination will be Petoskey instead of Charlevoix, as has been the custom. The trip will be made on one of the Northern Michigan line steamers. The baseball and track teams will accompany the excursionists, and the teams will battle with Petoskey in the afternoon. The fare for the round trip will be $1, and everyone is invited. Definite plans for the trip will be announced later.
- GOVERNMENT OBSERVER S.E. Wait gives the official temperature here the last Friday in May as 90 degrees. This is the hottest temperature known in this region this time of year in many years. The Nation has been gripped with a heat wave with many deaths due to it. A score of people in Cleveland have gone insane due to the heat spell there. Many people are living in their cellars to avoid the 95 degree heat.
- JUDGE LAMB, in Circuit Court, sentenced Frank Wood, age 34 from five to fifteen years in Jackson and Alvin Otto age 25 two to five years in Ionia Reformatory upon their conviction of robbery. John Johnson was walking home to Thompsonville from a nearby Resort. Wood took the initiative, while Otto became an accessory, to rob Johnson of $35. Wood claimed that Johnson gave him the money to hold. An interesting side note is that Wood was under suspicion to murder six years ago while he was Marshal of Thompsonville. A body was found in the woods nearby and Wood suddenly became very flush with money, and acted strangely when questioned where it came from. Not enough evidence was found to connect him but the judge probably kept that in mind when he sentenced him harshly this time.
- THE CITY deer were removed to their new quarters in Hannah Park Saturday, and appear to be well satisfied with their new location. The park is surrounded by an eight foot wire fence and a substantial shelter was constructed in the southeast corner. Many visitors stopped by to pay the animals a visit.
News from 110 years ago: 06/05/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
