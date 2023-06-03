- ANOTHER ONE gone as The Grand Traverse News passes out of existence. The Grand Traverse News which was established last August, has given up the ghost and the type and machinery have been taken to Nashville by L.W. Fighner, the owner. Since last November, the paper was in charge of Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Harlow, who were practical newspaper people but they had no financial interest in the plant, only running it for the owner until he could find a purchaser. They produced a very credible newspaper but it was not able to get a foothold in the face of opposition that it had in the local field. The paper had no particular purpose and no particular mission in view after it was established. The plant was shipped to Nashville and Mr. and Mrs. Harlow and family will leave to Indianapolis where they have positions in a large printing and lithographing plant.
- DR. E.L. THIRLBY, the newly appointed Health Officer under the new commission, took his official office Saturday. Dr. Holliday, the retiring officer, turned over all the equipment of this important office. The new Health Officer’s many friends wished him success in his new work and left many suggestions as to the best manner to carry on his work. The telephone operator has full instructions for the quick delivery of messages.
- THE FRUIT growers on the Peninsula wanted to be on the safe side and so for a number of nights some of the growers have built fires in the orchards and thus saved a large quantity of fruit that might otherwise have been slightly frosted.
- THE B.J. MORGAN estate is going out of the livery business and the whole outfit has been placed on the market. The buildings will however continue as a feed stable. Mr. Theron Morgan intends to devote his whole time to his fruit farm. The Morgan Barn was established in 1869 by the late B.J. Morgan and is the pioneer livery of the city. The original business had four horses and two buggies that were rented out to people. The business prospered until the present time and is the largest stable of its kinds in this part of the state.
