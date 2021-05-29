- THE MAIN streets of the city should be lighted during the three nights of the Elks Convention here. Alderman Umlor stated that he has received prices for incandescent strings of lights for all the principal downtown streets and that the prices were more than the committee had to spend---eighteen strings of lights for $17 per string totalling $306. The committee has $200 budgeted and the project was sent back to Committee.
- ELWIN STONE of Whitewater Township who was bound over last week on charges by his niece, is back in jail after a short period of freedom. He skipped a $500 bond put up by his employer and was arrested again. He will now have time to think over his misdeeds in the Shutter Retreat named for Sheriff Shuter, the arresting officer.
- THE ELECTRICAL storm that visited the city Tuesday night was one of the hardest that has happened here at this season of the year for some time. Considerable damage was done to trees and wires by the lightning. The residence of Charles Markham on Eleventh Street was struck by lightning which followed the chimney and into a bedroom. No one was injured. Mrs. C.J. Kneeland of State Street had her chimney struck and badly shattered. There was no wind, but rain fell in sheets after each explosion of thunder.
- W.S. Anderson has transformed a vacant lot next to his home into a beautiful garden on South Union Street. He has christened it “The South Side Beauty Spot” which is very appropriate.
- GEORGE EARNS of Long Lake was arrested by Sheriff Shuter for carrying a concealed weapon. Earns, who is 19 years old, said he was bothered by some boys where he works and thus carried the weapon, western style, to scare them off. The law prohibiting carrying weapons and the evils attached to it were explained to him and he promised never to do it again.
- DOUGLASS & KELLOGG offer Elk Skin Shoes at their store on the corner of Front and Cass Streets. These shoes wear like iron and are always soft as a glove.
top story
News from 110 years ago: 05/29/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- DNR: Traverse City's west side bear returns to Grand Traverse County
- Trailside45 sold, half becoming condos
- First draft of TCAPS equity resolution spurs heated public comment
- Longtime high school sports official dies at 77
- High score: TC Central's Lauren May earns perfect 1600 on SAT
- Four National Cherry Queen finalists picked
- Seeking racial justice: Year after murder of George Floyd, many point to continued need for change
- Fruit processors shape Traverse City's downtown, history
- Tick takeoff: COVID-19, weather prompt 'worst season' forecast
- Northwestern Michigan Fair embezzlement case returns to docket
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.