- SIX MINERS were rescued alive from the Norrie Mine in Ironwood after being entombed since yesterday [May 22, 1912] morning when a cave-in killed six of their comrades. Officials doubted that any of the men would be found alive after seven bodies were removed, but additional shifts were added to continue the search after many pleas from the families. Last night rescuers drove an iron pipe through the earth separating them from the entombed men and heard a feeble tap-tapping. Soon the workers reached the exhausted men and brought them out to safety.
- THE GRAND Rapids & Indiana passenger train No. 3 was wrecked at Paris, Michigan this morning [May 23, 1912]. Six were seriously injured and seven others hurt. The Pullman, two day coachers and the baggage car were thrown into a ditch by a split switch and the remainder of the train continued for half a mile before the wreck was discovered.
- JOHN HOXIE, aged 82 years old, died at his farm three miles from town here this morning. He was born in Vermont. He came to Traverse City in 1869 and was engaged in carpenter work for Perry Hannah. He purchased his farm forty years ago and was one of the early pioneers of the Grand Traverse Region and had many friends throughout the country. He is survived by a daughter, Mrs. A. W. Nelson.
- NEXT SUNDAY will mark an epoch in Traverse City Methodism, for on that day the last service will be held at the Church that has been there for fifty years. Old Central Church will be torn down. Prior arrangements have been made to hold services at the Presbyterian Church until the new Methodist Church is ready. It is thought that many items in the old Church can be saved to install in the new Church. George Lather is in charge of tearing down the structure.
- TWO CHILDREN, age nine and four, have died as a result of eating toadstools. The father, Fred English and his four children, gathered mushrooms Saturday. It is believed that the children, tragically, were unable to distinguish toadstools from mushrooms. A dish was prepared and eaten for the Sunday meal. The mother is now deranged and in critical condition. Doctors hold no hope for the remaining two children. The forage was gathered in the Cadillac area.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.