- A SMASHED wheel, a splintered till, broken glass, rearing horse, a scared driver, hitching post demolished, fried cakes, cookies, buns, and bread scattered all over the street and one hundred men all excited and offering suggestions, was the scene that was enacted at the corner of Front and Union Streets at 8 o’clock this morning. The reason for the gathering was the frightening of a horse attached to the delivery wagon of Clapp and Son, by the Pere Marquette morning train. Starting at the Union Street Bridge, the horse broke into a run. The wagon hit a curb and a wheel was wrecked and all the contents of the wagon were strewn over the roadway. The horse was eventually stopped, and fortunately, no one was hurt. The horse was taken home and the wagon taken to a repair shop.
- ALL THE farm tools belonging to the estate of the late Dr.W.E. Moon must be sold at once to close up the estate. This is an opportunity for farmers to provide themselves with needed equipment at a bargain. Everything is in first class shape and working order. Come early and secure the best. F.S.Birdsall, Administrator.
- MUTT AND Jeff have found a great place to go to doll up on credit. No money down and pay as you can. KLASSEN’s has been dressing men, women and children with ready-to-wear at the lowest prices in town. If Mutt and Jeff can shop there, you should too!! Klassen’s at 135 Front Street.
- THE FORD Motor Company has sent word to its agents that some 200,000 orders have been filled so far. The Grand Traverse Auto Company has orders placed which will mean another shipment within a few days but they will be unable to secure any more after that.
- THE POSSIBILITY of a new Horticultural School in Traverse City is being researched by an interested group. The interest is certainly there.
