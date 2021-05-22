- THE GLOBE Department Stores have complete home outfits for your new home, or to redecorate your current one. Four rooms furnished complete will cost you $78.89 with $10 down and $1 a week. Five rooms will run you $124.50 with $15 down and $1 per week.
- GLOBE STORE also carried the famous Belding-Hall one-piece seamless refrigerator. The saving of ice and the cutting of your ice bills is only the first good feature of this fine machine. The perfectly insulated refrigerator makes your ice last 12 to 24 or 36 hours longer. Sale price is only $14.98.
- ATTORNEY GENERAL Kuhn held today that gum machines, where purchasers get more than then regulation amount, are gambling devices. Thousands could be abolished.
- THE COUNTY Road commissioners are doing an extensive piece of work about six miles south of the city in Blair Township where they are making a fill across a deep ravine that has been a drawback to the farmers in that vicinity for years. When completed, the fill will be 22 feet high, 100 feet in length and 24 feet at the top where the gravel roadbed will be laid. In making the cut and fill, there will be about 1,800 cubic feet of earth removed which means a lot of labor and expense. The mile of completed road will facilitate traffic coming into the city.
- THE U.S.S. Shumac, a light house tender, Lake Michigan District, laid over in the city Friday, night and this morning began placing buoys in the Bay. A bell buoy was placed on the reef just off the shore near Bingham. A gas bell buoy was placed to the north of Marion Island, and another near Old Mission Point. Bell buoys will be placed near Lees Point and Gull Island near Northport.
- A CARRIER pigeon landed on South Manitou Island with a silver band on its leg. John Tobin, William Wheeler and Nelse Nelson of the life saving station there, captured the bird and read the message stating that the bird was found on the steamer Henry Phipps twelve hours after leaving Chicago. The bird will be given food and rest before it leaves South Manitou for Chicago.
News from 110 years ago: 05/22/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
