- PULL OPEN the “Standard Examination Clasp” and investigate the interior of the “Standard Felt Cotton Mattresses” for yourself. Put your arm inside as far as it will go and feel the best quality of selected cotton felt. Built layer by layer, this cotton felt will never become lumpy or hard and retains all its elasticity and buoyancy. Non-absorbent “Standard” Mattresses are healthful and sanitary. They may be found at J.W. Slater, 120 East Front Street.
- IF THE housewife who has narrow necked vases, baby bottles, fruit jars, etc., to clean, will pour some water and raw rice into them and give them a vigorous shaking, she will be surprised at the result. Some use shot for the purpose, but the rice is infinitely better, as it polishes as well as cleans.
- JUST ABOUT as near to getting mixed up in an automobile and train accident as one likes to come to it, was experienced by Wesley Herriman and B.P. Burns Tuesday evening when they had to jump for their lives and leave their machine to the mercy of the big machine. The car belongs to Mr. Herriman and while out on a ride Tuesday evening in company of Mr. Burns, he attempted to cross the G.R. & I. track near Eighth Street just as the train from the south was coming in. Just as they got on the track, Mrs. Herriman killed the engine by putting his foot on the wrong peddle, and the train was very near, so all they could do was jump. Both back wheels were smashed and other damage was done to the rear of the car, but the gentlemen consider themselves very lucky to be unscathed.
- C. A. PALMER, State Fire Marshal, has urged citizens State wide to clean up and this does not mean merely the removal of rubbish, but it means seeking out and removing anything that reduces a fire hazard. The fire losses for the past eleven months will exceed $4,000,000. Do not be satisfied with superficial work, but seek out the hidden dangers and secure their removal.
- THE CITY Library has just received the following books that may prove to be of interest to members of the G.A.R and the W.R.C. A complete set of the “Record of Service of Michigan Volunteers in the Civil War”, “History of Michigan Organizations at Chickamauga, Chattanooga and Missionary Ridge”, and “The Erection of the Andersonville Monument at Andersonville, Ga.” These books were secured for the Library through the efforts of Senator Robert E. Walter.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
