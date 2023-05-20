- THE LONG Distance Telephone is doing wonders to make American Farm life pleasant and profitable. It helps the man or the woman of the country to help himself. It helps the city man and woman to cooperate with those in the country to the advancement of all. Producer and Consumer, the gardener, the commission house, the marketer, the local merchant and the city wholesaler, the live stock dealer and the dairy man all depend on the Long Distance Telephone brought to you by your Michigan State Telephone Company, telephone 98.
- A MEETING of the Anti-tuberculosis Society was called last evening but as there was not a quorum present, no action could be taken by the Society. A special meeting is called for Saturday at 2:30 at the Committee rooms at the Hannah & Lay Merchandise Company to consider the starting of the anti-fly crusade to help rid the scourge of tuberculosis. A plan would be good for the community.
- BEGINNING TOMORROW, all sub-stations will handle parcel post business. The guides, zone maps and scale have been received from Washington and the parcels can be left at any of the stations as well as the main office. A mounted carrier will collect the packages promptly so that they will receive the same attention as though mailed at the post office.
- THE LARGEST sale of Sample Shoes we have ever had will begin soon. 1,000 pair of Hirth-Krause Company’s shoes—mostly children’s, will be placed on sale at less than the manufacturer’s cost. Watch for details at the Globe Department Store.
- THE BASEBALL Dance which had been postponed due to bad weather, will be held tonight. More tickets have been sold in the intervening time and a large crowd is expected. There will be ample room to dance and tickets may be purchased at the door. This is a great event to boost the team and the financial necessities.
News From 110 Years Ago: 05/20/2023
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
