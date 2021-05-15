- AT THE meeting of the Board of Education Thursday night, Superintendent I.B. Gilbert tendered his resignation as the head of the city schools. He will accept the position as supervising principal of the west side schools at Grand Rapids at a very generous increase in salary. His contract here ran for another two years, but the Board of Education felt they would not hinder his opportunities at another institution that could not be matched here in Traverse City.
- MERRILL LAKE of Lake Ann, was arrested at that place by State Deputy Game Warden G. Allen Smith upon a charge of catching black bass out of season and with a Dowagiac minnow bait. Lake pleaded guilty before Justice Northrup and paid a fine of $10, and costs of $13.50.
- MONDAY MORNING the water was turned off at the Hannah & Lay mill which contained several rainbow trout which were making their way up the fish ladder to the river to spawn. Several amateur fishermen, who wanted to catch the big fellows, got into the chute and grabbed the fish by hand, which is contrary to law. One fish was an 11 pounder. It was placed on exhibit in the window of the Lion Cigar Store because of its size and beauty. Deputy Game Warden G. Allen Smith has been in pursuit of the men involved in the escapade and found one here. No arrests have been made, but it is probable there will be in the very near future with fines also imposed.
- DEPUTY STATE Salt Inspector Stott of Manistee County, one of the heaviest producing districts, has been removed from office by State Inspector Baird. Stott, it is alleged, labeled No. 2 Salt as No. 1 in handling the R.G. Peters salt block.
- MESSENGER BOY service, to be known as the “Red Cap” messengers, has been established in the city by Charles Greenman. It is for the purpose of delivering packages and messages to all parts of the city---in fact anything that can be delivered by bicycle will be handled. The boys will be distinguished by wearing red caps and coats while they are on duty. The headquarters are located at 122 East Front Street.
News from 110 years ago: 05/15/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
